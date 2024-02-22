Baldur's Gate 3 dev pledges "robust, cross-platform plan" to add mod support to the RPG this year

Larian is working on full-fledged mod support for Baldur's Gate 3, and it's set to arrive later this year.

On the heels of hotfix 19, which is a small collection of the usual bug fixes, Larian publishing director Michael Douse broke the studio's usual pattern of close-to-its-chest communication by revealing the big news.

"We generally don’t talk about things til they’re ready, but as you may have read, we’re making an exception," he said in a tweet. "We’ve been working on a robust, cross-platform plan for mod support to be released later in [the] year. We love our modding community and we want to support them. It’s coming."

"We have a system but it needs to be tested and still requires work," Douse said in a follow-up tweet. "We’re excited about it. I understand that it sucks when the game is updated and mods break. Our community teams will start talking with and looping in [the] modding community. For now, work continues."

"Cross-platform" is putting in some work here. Assuming Larian isn't talking about the sheer breadth of PC gaming (which includes Mac), this implies that console players may be able to enjoy mods in some capacity. There is precedent in console mod support for games like Skyrim, but I'm going to keep my excitement in check until Larian spells out how the PS5 and Xbox Series X play into this plan.

The patch notes for hotfix 19 also make note of various mod intersections. "We want to continue making sure you’re getting the best possible experience, which is why we frequently patch the game, although this does inevitably mean that each new patch or hotfix has the potential to become incompatible with your favorite mods," Larian writes. "If you’re experiencing issues after installing the latest update, please check whether the issue persists with your mods uninstalled. If you continue to experience issues after uninstalling mods, please reach out to our support team with your report."

To help prevent such mod conflicts in the future, Douse says "we’re also looking into working more closely with pertinent parties to loop folks in before patch drops, but my community team will take care of all that."

Larian adds that it's working to address the issues introduced with Baldur's Gate 3 patch 6, which made things worse for some users.