Avengers, Spider-Man, X-Men and all of Marvel's April 2024 solicitations revealed

It's a little bit later in the month than usual, but Marvel Comics has finally dropped its full April 2024 solicitations, including several big new debuts, and the launch of the much-hyped Blood Hunt event.

Blood Hunt is a unique Marvel Comics event in that the publisher is releasing two separate editions of the comic ; one regular edition and one 'Red Band' edition with extra blood and guts and more pages.

Seeing as how Blood Hunt is a story about the Avengers, Moon Knight, Doctor Strange, Blade, and more taking on a global threat from vampires, it seems the Red Band edition will likely make good use of that extra space and more mature rating. Blood Hunt #1 technically comes out May 1, but it's included right here in Marvel's April solicits.

April also brings a big milestone for Daredevil, who will celebrate 60 years since his 1964 debut. In recognition, April's Daredevil #8 will be oversized, clocking in at 88 pages.

Meanwhile, a new Thor will debut in Roxxon Presents: Thor #1, which features the story of a new Thor who is owned entirely by the Roxxon Corporation, which purchased the rights to the in-universe version of Marvel Comics under the command of the villain Dario Agger.

But that's just scratching the surface of another packed month of releases. Read on for a closer look at some of the biggest highlights from Marvel's April 2024 solicitations followed by all of the comics and trades. If you still want more, you can also check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab .

Upcoming Marvel Comics April 2024: Spotlight

Editor's Note Editor's Note Will Salmon Comics Editor The big news from Marvel this month is Blood Hunt, the publisher's gore-soaked vampire crossover, which writer Jed MacKay described to us this week as the "bloodiest event in Marvel Comics history." I love a vampire story, so I'm personally stoked - or should that be staked? - for this one, even if it is a bit odd seeing it in April not October!

Elsewhere, Spider-Man: Shadow of the Green Goblin #1 delves into the history of one of comics' greatest villains. We've all loved and feared Norman Osborn as the infamous villain, but this book promises to reveal the secret history of the Proto-Goblin... Consider us intrigued.

Finally for now, I've mentioned it before, but I'm really intrigued to see what Peach Momoko brings to Ultimate X-Men. It sounds like #2 will finally give Maystorm, who Momoko created, a proper introduction after her brief appearance on a 'New Champions' variant cover last year. Exciting stuff. Until next time, happy reading.

BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 5) - RED BAND EDITION [POLYBAGGED]

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

THERE WILL BE (MORE) BLOOD! EXPANDED AND UNEXPURGATED – AND POLYBAGGED FOR YOUR PROTECTION – THE RED BAND EDITION OF BLOOD HUNT #1 CONTAINS ADDITIONAL PAGES OF UNEXPURGATED MATERIAL THAT ARE TOO EXPLICIT FOR THE REGULAR EDITION!

48 PGS./Parental Advisory …$7.99

DEADPOOL #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • Rogê Antônio (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

DEADPOOL VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

DEADPOOL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

SATURDAY MORNING CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

MICRONAUTS VARIANT COVER BY TBA • BLANK COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY INHUK LEE

A NEW ERA FOR THE MERC WITH A MOUTH, AND A GUN, AND A SWORD...

CODY ZIGLAR (Futurama, Miles Morales: Spider-Man) has a wild ride planned for the Merc with the mouth! Introducing a terrifying new villain who won’t stop until he catches Wade in his DEATH GRIP. But all work and no play makes Deadpool a very dead boy!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

ROXXON PRESENTS: THOR #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • GREG LAND (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

From the pages of IMMORTAL THOR – the ROXXON AGE OF COMIXX BEGINS!

• In his secret identity as A.I. spokesguru CHAD HAMMER, the son of Odin knows Mama Gaea is a TOP PRIORITY for heroes AND for business!

• But when a group of insane environmental activists take "saving the Earth" TOO FAR, it's time to show them the wisdom on BOTH sides – AS THOR!

• But WHICH God of Evil is prompting the kids to rebel? Could it be...LOKI, GOD OF EVIL???

• Featuring an all-star cast of heroes! MINOTAUR! EXECUTIONER! ENCHANTRESS! And the THOR-TRUCK!

• This is the story of THE ROXXIN' THOR... and it's a VITAL part of the "ABSOLUTE ABSOLUTION" MEGA-EVENT!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT//Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #8

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED & MORE! (W) • AARON KUDER & MORE! (A)

COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. • VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA SR. • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VAMPIRE VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

SPECIAL OVERSIZED ISSUE MARKING 60 YEARS OF DAREDEVIL!

A dragnet is closing around Matt Murdock, A.K.A. DAREDEVIL! Police on both sides of the law are hunting him, something vicious with a deep connection to Matt’s very soul is hunting his friends and, in the midst of that chaos, an old foe with the blood of Matt’s closest allies on his hands returns…

88 PGS./Rated T+ …$9.99

SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST SPIDER #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • CHRIS CAMPANA (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VAMPIRE VARIANT COVER BY David López • BLANK COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY Ernanda Souza

TRAPPED IN THE 616...FOR GOOD!

Welcome to New York! Gwen truly becomes a Ghost-Spider when she moves full time to the universe where Gwen Stacy died years ago. But why did she leave Earth-65? Why aren’t the other spiders supposed to know she’s here? Why isn’t she supposed to suit up? And who will get hurt when she does?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Marvel Comics April 2024 Comic Books

BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

NEGATIVE SPACE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU • FANGS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA • CONNECTING VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

THE BLOODIEST MARVEL EVENT EVER!

The skies have gone dark, the sun hiding its face from the carnage to come. The children of the night, the vampires, have risen from the dark and hidden places of the world as one to drown the Marvel Universe in blood. Earth’s final night has fallen – can even the heroes of this doomed world stem the tide of blood that is to come? Join the AVENGERS, BLADE, BLOODLINE, SPIDER-MAN, HUNTER’S MOON, TIGRA, DOCTOR STRANGE and CLEA as the dance of death begins in BLOOD HUNT #1! On-Sale in May!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

AVENGERS TWILIGHT #5 (OF 6)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • DANIEL ACUÑA (A) • Cover A by ALEX ROSS

COVER B BY DANIEL ACUÑA • VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

LIGHTNING BOLT VARIANT COVER BY BENJAMIN SU

LIGHTNING VOLT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY BENJAMIN SU

VARIANT COVER BY CAFU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CAFU

America and democracy are under attack! Can THE AVENGERS of tomorrow save a country from itself, as their greatest enemy dismantles everything CAPTAIN AMERICA holds dear? It’s a battle decades in the making, and no one is safe!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #4

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE • VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU

VARIANT COVER BY SANFORD GREENE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU

WHO IS THE GREEN GOBLIN?

• Peter Parker’s secret life starts fraying the edges of his personal life!

• J. Jonah Jameson and Ben Parker’s pursuit of truth – or, at least, the news – stirs unrest with the world at large…

• And now that Spider-Man may not have to operate alone, the real work of rebuilding this corrupt world can begin!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C)

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE CHOI • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

THE ULTIMATE X-MEN GO BACK TO SCHOOL!

• High school, that is! It’s a new school year for Hisako as she tries to get a grasp on her new powers…

• Where she meets a cool, white-haired punk girl named Mei (A.K.A. Maystorm), who understands all too well the challenge Hisako faces.

• And they team up to embark on a creepy adventure to learn who is behind the creepy shadow that has been haunting – and taunting – them!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #3

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C)

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY BOSSLOGIC

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA • VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

ENTER...STORM AND KILLMONGER!

• Black Panther takes matters into his own hands and embarks on a covert solo mission to deal with Ra and Khonshu directly!

• Wakanda’s conflict with Moon Knight has escalated. Even with spies all across the continent feeding information, Wakanda is overwhelmed.

• Everything changes, though, when a pair of freedom fighters enter the fray: Ultimate Killmonger and Ultimate Storm!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN: SHADOW OF THE GREEN GOBLIN #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

J.M. DEMATTEIS (W) • MICHAEL STA. MARIA (A) • Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV • VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY PAUL SMITH

HIDDEN GEM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PAUL SMITH

VAMPIRE VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

GREEN BLANK COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

NORMAN OSBORN WAS NOT THE FIRST GOBLIN!

• Norman Osborn is the GREEN GOBLIN you know. But he is NOT the ORIGINAL GOBLIN!

• Learn the shocking secrets of the PROTO-GOBLIN, and its dramatic connection to the Osborn family!

• What role does a young Peter Parker, who has not yet understood his great power and responsibility, play in this unfolding of events?

• J.M. DEMATTEIS (SPIDER-MAN: KRAVEN’S LAST HUNT) continues to build his legacy and the mythos of classic SPIDER-LORE, this time paired with rising star MICHAEL STA. MARIA!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

IMMORTAL THOR #9

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • IBRAIM ROBERSON (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY KAREN S. DARBOE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KAREN S. DARBOE

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

VAMPIRE VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA

THE ENCHANTRESS OF WORLDS!

• The Son of Odin came to the citadel of Roxxon – to make war for the sake of the Earth herself.

• But his enemies were waiting to steal from him the one thing that was Thor's alone...and they had crafted the foulest of weapons to do it.

• This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR...and of the trap he could not escape.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

KID VENOM #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TAIGAMI (W) • TAIGAMI (A/C)

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TAIGAMI

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

EMBRACE YOUR INNER VENOM!

• JAPAN, 977. KID VENOM has made his presence known to the evil symbiotes taking people and creatures hostage…but who else has their eye on Kintaro and his symbiote?

• The world of KID VENOM expands as new characters and dangers are revealed!

• Breakout manga creator TAIGAMI continues his vision of KID VENOM in this brand-new series!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 #2 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PETER DAVID (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN • VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

VERSUS VENOM 2099!

Miguel O’Hara’s oldest foe – the VENOM of 2099 – is back and out for blood. Not just Miguel’s – but his entire company’s! No one is safe while these two titans clash, so Miguel has no choice but to power himself up with a SYMBIOTE the likes of which the world has never seen. Miguel’s gotten what he wanted out of the deal, but what does this hostile alien organism need in return?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GREG WEISMAN (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO • VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MAYHEW

VAMPIRE VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY WILL SLINEY

“ARACHNOBATICS” CONTINUES!

• Surprising anyone who knows Peter Parker (but probably not those who know Miles Morales), the Spider-Men have been keeping up their weekly meetup at the Coffee Bean!

• Sadly, that hasn’t given them any insight into the machinations of the Jackal!!!

• And what do all these mysterious interludes add up to?

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JUSTINA IRELAND & STEVE FOXE (W) • PETE WOODS & MORE! (A) • Cover by CHAD HARDIN

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO MASTRAZZO • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WEB-WEAVER VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

WEB-WEAVER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

INTRODUCING STAR-SPIDER!

• Your neighborhood can be a few blocks long, or it can be the size of an entire space station.

• STAR-SPIDER slings through the stars in her Silk ship helping those in need, thwipping through alien cityscapes. Don’t miss the coolest new Spider-hero to grace the comics page!

• Also in this issue, WEB-WEAVER RETURNS! One of the coolest new characters of the Spider-Verse is back! Kicking butt, taking names and looking good while doing it!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

JACKPOT AND BLACK CAT #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CELESTE BRONFMAN (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A) • Cover by ADAM HUGHES

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

• Much of NYC is out to KILL MARY JANE WATSON!

• Including BLACK CAT?!

• There’s something sinister going on, and it’s tied to a classic Marvel villain with ties to our co-stars!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • LORENZO TAMMETTA (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY ROMY JONES

VARIANT COVER BY SAOWEE • VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL

With the Wizard and his Frightful Four Hundred hot on their trails, the Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver are scrambling to separately unravel the mystery of the Wizard’s new arsenal – and new motivations. But when the investigation brings the twins together again, will they be able to put their differences aside long enough to take down an enemy who wants to tear them apart forever?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK WIDOW & HAWKEYE #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY JESÚS SAIZ • WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VAMPIRE VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

VARIANT COVER BY AKA

When tensions between Black Widow’s symbiote and Hawkeye put Clint’s life in danger, Natasha will have to decide where her loyalties lie – and what she’s willing to do to prove it. Meanwhile, Clint’s enemies are moving in fast, and their uniforms seem awfully familiar…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IMAN VELLANI & SABIR PIRZADA (W) • SCOTT GODLEWSKI (A) • Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

THE (IN)FAMOUS X-MAN!

Now that Kamala is very notably and very publicly an X-Man, she is attracting all sorts of attention…and you know who uses attention as currency? That’s right – it’s the return of the X-Men’s old media mogul mastermind – MOJO!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Benjamin Percy (W) • Danny Kim (A) • Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

VARIANT COVER BY DOALY • VARIANT COVER BY Mark Texeira

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VAMPIRE VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

THE NEW GHOST RIDER!

• There’s a new Spirit of Vengeance in town and he’s looking to run the place.

• There will be no stopping THIS rider.

• The mystery of Johnny Blaze's disappearance continues!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

WHAT IF?... VENOM #3 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JEREMY HOLT (W) • MANUEL GARCIA (A) • COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

THE SYMBIOTE SUPREME!

NONE ARE SAFE from the Venom symbiote’s permeation of every corner of yesteryear and the present alike with its inky, black tendrils…not even DOCTOR STRANGE, THE SORCERER SUPREME! BY THE CRYING CREATURES OF KLYNTAR, THIS IS ONE YOU CAN’T MISS!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

G.O.D.S. #7

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY PASQUAL FERRY • VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

COSMIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

Dimitri is an orphan who was born in the Cosmodrome. Out there somewhere is what he’s been looking for his whole life. The way in is the way through. All you have to do is listen for the signal.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #4 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH • VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

EMMA FROST VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • EMMA FROST VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY Felipe Massafera • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

MY ALLY, MY ENEMY!

They say a wounded animal can be the most dangerous kind of animal to face. As the fight between the mutants and Orchis reaches a deadly pitch, a startling revelation rocks the X-Men to their core. The two series that are one come together in one horrible betrayal as the Krakoan Age nears its conclusion!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #4 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C) • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH

JUBILEE VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW • JUBILEE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY CHAD HARDIN • FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY David Nakayama

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

WHO IS TRAITOR X?

In the aftermath of the greatest betrayal in X-Men history, the Quiet Council in exile must act. They have a plan. Can anyone, or anything, survive the experience? As the Krakoan Age barrels toward its conclusion, the two series that are one converge on an act that will live in infamy!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS #12

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A) • Cover by STUART IMMONEN

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VAMPIRE VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

The FALL OF X comes for Earth’s Mightiest heroes!

The Avengers have hung in space over the Earth, a sword of Damocles over Orchis, for too long. But knowing they had only one chance to strike, they waited while Iron Man prepared. Now, on his signal, it is time, and the Avengers only know one way to strike: hard!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #13

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A) • Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

MICRONAUTS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE AVENGERS VERSUS THE STARK SENTINEL PROGRAM!

Orchis’ counterstrike puts the Avengers on the back foot as the true extent of the Stark Sentinel program is revealed. Can Earth’s Mightiest Heroes stand against impossible odds? Or will they fall against the metal onslaught?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #4 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A)

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

RETURN OF THE KING!

The Master of Magnetism has returned to the world…but it is not the world he left. Nor is Magneto the same man who left it. Has death changed him for the better, or for the worse? And when he sees what ORCHIS has done to mutantkind…will it change him again?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEAD X-MEN #4 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE FOXE (W) • BERNARD CHANG,

DAVID BALDEÓN & VINCENZO CARRATÙ (A)

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY Junggeun Yoon

EVERYTHING ENDS!

Prodigy, Dazzler, Frenzy, Cannonball and Jubilee have gone farther and have risked more than any X-Men team before. Now, at the end of everything, the final fate of Krakoa rests on these five mutants. Will the Dead X-Men save the seed of the future…or kill it before it can even be planted?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #33

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A/C)

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

WHITE QUEEN MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

WHITE QUEEN MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

VAMPIRE VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT • MICRONAUTS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

X-MEN X-SSEMBLE!

If there were ever a time to rally the troops and take the fight to the enemy, it’s NOW! Stand side by side with the X-Men as they head for their final stand! They can’t stop ALL of us!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN: FOREVER #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KIERON GILLEN (W)

LUCA MARESCA (A)

Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

QUIET COUNCIL VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

EXODUS MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

EXODUS MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

IMMORTAL MEANS FOREVER!

The fight for Krakoa's future begins here! Since RISE OF THE POWERS OF X began, there have been a few mysteries unrevealed! Now writer Kieron Gillen fills in the gap of what happened between the end of IMMORTAL X-MEN and the beginning of the end of the Krakoan Age!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CABLE #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FABIAN NICIEZA (W) • SCOT EATON (A)

Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER

BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER BY MARK BROOKS

PROTECT THE FUTURE – NO MATTER THE COST!

Cable and his younger counterpart, Nate, are closer than ever to uncovering the origins of the Neocracy and putting an end to a bloody future before it can come to pass – but each step closer also brings them further into the crosshairs of the mysterious Parvenu! With the walls closing in, there’s no one else they can trust…but with the weight of the world on their shoulders, will Cable and Nate be able to bear the burden together, or will they crumble under the weight?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #17

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Patch Zircher (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL GRASSETTI

VAMPIRE VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

• Tony Stark’s greatest accomplishment may have just become the world’s most advanced coffin.

• Trapped within a deactivated armor, Tony must face down his demons and his legacy.

• Can Iron Man escape. or will mutantkind’s hopes die along with him?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WEAPON X-MEN #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • YILDIRAY CINAR (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

ONE HAPPY WOLVERINE!

Across almost every universe in existence, Wolverine is driven by pain, by the sins of his past and his future. But ione world – the very one that Onslaught has targeted next for annihilation – has a Wolverine unlike any other. A Wolverine…who got what he wanted. And for the Logan from Earth-X? That news just might be the claw in the coffin. The Phoenix’s handpicked Band of Logans go to war!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN '97 #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE FOXE (W) • SALVA ESPÍN (A) • COVER BY Todd Nauck

STORM VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MACK

STORM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MACK • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SABRETOOTH STRIKES!

…and he’s not the only threat the X-Men are facing! As Jean Grey and Cyclops prepare to embark on a bold new adventure, a sinister foe makes his move from the shadows, unleashing a torrent of new terror. Can an old friend turn the tide – or will it be too late to save Wolverine from being ripped to shreds?!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

WOLVERINE #47

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

VICTOR LAVALLE & BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SABRETOOTH THROUGH THE AGES VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

SABRETOOTH MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

SABRETOOTH MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

SAVAGE ESCAPE! – SABRETOOTH WAR – PART 7!

LAURA KINNEY must escape the clutches of the SAVAGE SABRETOOTH! Will VICTOR CREED’S WEAPON spell the end for LOGAN?

A can’t-miss issue!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

WOLVERINE #48

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY & VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • Cory Smith (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SABRETOOTH THROUGH THE AGES Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Vampire Variant Cover by JONAS SCHARF

CREED VS. CREED! – SABRETOOTH WAR – PART 8!

It’s a family affair as GRAYDON CREED, the maligned son of VICTOR CREED, A.K.A. SABRETOOTH, brings the fight to his father. The winner gets WOLVERINE – or…what’s left of him…!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

WOLVERINE: MADRIPOOR KNIGHTS #3 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A) • Cover by PHILIP TAN

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

VARIANT COVER BY SAM DE LA ROSA • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SAMNEE

CAUGHT IN THE WEB OF THE GLAMOROUS AND DEADLY BLACK WIDOW!

CAPTAIN AMERICA must secure a deadly weapon in Madripoor with the help of WOLVERINE and BLACK WIDOW, and before it hits the auction block, our titanic trio takes a different tactic – subterfuge! But can even the highly trained Black Widow outmaneuver the PRINCE of Madripoor and the HAND before the weapon is unleashed? And what – or WHO – will cause WOLVERINE to unsheathe his claws once more? The long-awaited follow-up to Chris Claremont’s legendary adventure continues with the most electrifying chapter yet!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

GIANT-SIZE HULK #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Phillip Kennedy Johnson (W) • Andrea Broccardo (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

DEADLY FOES VARIANT COVER BY DAVE BARDIN • VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

THE ONLY WAY TO CONTAIN THE HULK…IS IN A GIANT-SIZE STORY!

• Riding the rails is no walk in the park – especially for the INCREDIBLE HULK! And particularly when something – no, someONE – has been stolen from him by a gruesome new threat with evil machinations in mind. Clear the tracks – the HULK is coming through!!!

• PLUS: Includes a reprinting of INCREDIBLE HULK #372 by Peter David and Dale Keown, featuring high-speed action and heartrending drama in a Hulk tale for the ages!

48 PGS.ONE-SHOT//Rated T+ …$6.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #255 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by TOM DEFALCO

Penciled by RON FRENZ

Cover by RON FRENZ

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

Continuing a Facsimile celebration of the early days of Spider-Man’s black costume – before he knew it was an alien symbiote intending to bond with him forever! Master thief the Black Fox is looking for one last big score to fund his retirement – but when he comes under attack by a group of Super-Apes, it can only mean one thing: The Red Ghost needs one key component to complete a device that will increase his abilities a thousandfold, and he wants the Black Fox to steal it! With the super-powered simians as his support crew, the Fox takes on the challenge – but in his way stands Spider-Man, more powerful than ever in his black suit! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #255.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #4 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JIM SHOOTER

Penciled by BOB LAYTON

Cover by BOB LAYTON

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Beneath one hundred and fifty billion tons stands the Hulk – and he’s not happy! As Marvel’s facsimile treatment of the finest super-hero event of all continues, the villains of Battleworld destroy the heroes’ stronghold – and drop a mountain on them! Only a few heroes escape this fate: Thor is left to battle alone, while the Wasp is held captive by Magneto – and the X-Men propose a truce with their longtime foe! Meanwhile, Doctor Doom takes revenge on one of his evil allies! With most of the forces of good buried alive under an utterly unimaginable weight, can even the might of the Hulk keep them from death? It’s perhaps the Green Goliath’s finest hour in one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #4.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

X-MEN #130 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The dramatic debut of the Dazzler – one of the comic-book sensations of the early 1980s! In a pivotal chapter of the unfolding Dark Phoenix Saga, Jean Grey and Scott Summers are on the hunt for a new mutant detected by Cerebro – and they find her in the form of disco diva Alison Blaire! She’s a vision in skintight silver, and her powerful singing voice is matched by light powers that are simply, well, dazzling! That surprise package comes in handy when the venue is suddenly attacked by a group of Mandroids who are eerily prepared for the power sets of Cyclops and Phoenix! Plus: The Hellfire Club’s machinations continue, but will Jean become its Black Queen?! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN (1963) #130.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #47

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W) • TODD NAUCK (A) • COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY Alessandro Pastrovicchio

DISNEY WHAT IF? BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY Alessandro Pastrovicchio

• After the events of WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #1, Chasm is on the loose!

• Spider-Man better track down his erstwhile clone and Hallows’ Eve ASAP!

• We're getting closer to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #48

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W) • TODD NAUCK (A) • COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VAMPIRE VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU • VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • MICRONAUTS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Peter Parker vs. Ben Reilly!

• Spider-Man finally gets a rematch!

• Meanwhile, what is going on with Norman Osborn?!

• Only two issues left until AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-BOY #6

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAN SLOTT (W) • PACO MEDINA (A) • Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW • VAMPIRE VARIANT COVER BY BENJAMIN SU

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

AT THE MERCY OF MADAME MONSTROSITY!

Bailey Briggs has found his way back to the woman who created him, and the lives of his new family hang in the balance.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #19

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A/C)

VAMPIRE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

FALLOUT FROM ISSUE #300!

• The climactic events of issue #300 have FOREVER CHANGED Miles Morales!

• But a SPIDER-MAN’s job is never done. And in fact, learning to live with the consequences of his actions might be the greatest job of Miles’ life.

• Who will survive? What has the battle cost him? And what does the future look like for Miles Morales: Spider-Man?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #6

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE FOXE (W) • Ig Guara (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VAMPIRE VARIANT COVER BY BELÉN ORTEGA

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

SAN FRANCISCO BOUND!

Brokenhearted, Jess decides to leave New York for a fresh start. But the trek across country will not be a smooth ride. A new adventure starts here! Introducing some new faces and with the potential to become New…Champions?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #6

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C)

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER

BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

A final showdown will determine once and for all who is truly the Superior Spider-Man!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-PUNK #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • JUSTIN MASON (A) • COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI

VARIANT COVER BY DAN HIPP • VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

ANARCHY IN THE USA!

• Just when HOBIE and the SPIDER-BAND think they have everything under control…CHAOS COMES COURTING CONTROL!

• As the heroes regroup, will their amped-up gear be enough?

• …I’m sorry, the new SPIDER-VAN does WHAT in this issue?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #32

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • KEN LASHLEY (A) • Cover by CAFU

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VAMPIRE VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN MOONEY • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY CAFU

MICRONAUTS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"FLESH AND BLOOD" PART 3!

BACK TO THE FUTURE! In the greatest depths of space and at the end of existence, within the flowering fauna of the symbiotic GARDEN OF TIME, some carnivorous new species has blossomed. Something bloodred, with thorns…and an appetite!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CARNAGE #6

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) • COVER BY Juan Ferreyra

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS

"FLESH AND BLOOD" PART 4!

CARNAGE and CLETUS find they’re not as close as they once were. Meanwhile, there’s still one thing that can kill them…Anti-Venom.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #8

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A) • Cover by Taurin Clarke

VAMPIRE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID YARDIN

CAPTAIN AMERICA MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

CAPTAIN AMERICA MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER

BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

Captain America has the tools and the will to protect the Front Door Cabaret and its strange guardian, Lyra, from the onslaught of a fate worse than death – now he just needs the strategy. But sometimes good strategy requires sacrifices to be made…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #4

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO • VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

VAMPIRE VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE • VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

BRAWL IN THE FAMILY!

As the fearsome HUNTER’S MOON, Yehya Badr is the brother to the fallen MOON KNIGHT, Marc Spector. But there’s an impostor loose in the city, wearing his brother’s face – and Badr intends to find out who they are, BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

POWER PACK: INTO THE STORM #4 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

LOUISE SIMONSON (W)

JUNE BRIGMAN (A/C)

The Power siblings are free from Snark and Brood clutches – and on strict orders not to interfere any further with the battle. But with their friends still at the enemy’s mercy, interfering seems like the least the Power Pack could do! But the Powers aren’t the only ones looking to take action, and one wrong move could have explosive consequences…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

NIGHT THRASHER #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

J. HOLTHAM (W) • NELSON DÁNIEL (A)

Cover by ALAN QUAH

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

NIGHT THRASHER versus SILHOUETTE!

In the wake of his battle with THE O.G., Night Thrasher is caught between the forces of law and order and some of his oldest and closest friends. Dwayne must find a way to keep Harlem from exploding into violence...even if it costs him everything!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #11

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • DANNY EARLS (A) • COVER BY NIC KLEIN

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

VAMPIRE VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS MAGNO

HULK SMASHES FROZEN CHARLOTTE ONCE AND FOR ALL!

• The monstrous, ethereal, demonic/angelic Frozen Charlotte has plagued New Orleans for centuries, and it’s high time to put a stop to it. And Hulk is just the guy to do it.

• Plus, Eldest makes another tempting offer to Bruce Banner…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #7

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Alyssa Wong (W) • Jan Bazaldua (A) • Cover by Stephen Segovia

VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO • VARIANT COVER BY ARIELLE JOVELLANOS

THE UNDONE IS DONE WITH WAITING FOR THE NEGA-BANDS!

Her herald, the Omen, has so far failed to kill Captain Marvel or her pesky civilian tagalong, Yuna Yang – and the Undone’s patience is up. Carol can take out just about any Earthly threat, but the Undone isn’t from Earth, and the Captain has never faced an entity on this scale. With Yuna and the Bands affecting her powers, is this finally the moment when Carol is knocked down…and doesn’t get back up?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #19

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RYAN NORTH (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VAMPIRE VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

MISTER FANTASTIC MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

MISTER FANTASTIC MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

• She came in trouble, all five feet, six inches of it. Even her name was a warning that things were about to get bad for me, real quick: “Storm.” Miss Susie Storm, standing there in a blue gown custom-made to take years off the life of anyone who saw her, big as life in my crummy office.

• The doll needed a private eye to find her boyfriend. Seems he’d pulled a disappearing act: one “Professor Richards,” a hard-luck egghead who’d somehow scored way out of his league. I didn’t want to take her case, but my bank account said otherwise, and besides: There was something about her.

• A sense of danger maybe, but also, a vulnerability. Call me a sap, but the world’s a rough place – and me, I didn’t want to make it any rougher on her.

• 'Course, it wasn’t long before I wished I’d had the good sense to keep my distance...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLADE #10

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BRYAN HILL (W) • ELENA CASAGRANDE (A) • COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY • VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

BLADE VS. THE ADANA, ROUND TWO: FATALITY?

The Adana already ruthlessly defeated Blade once. But after honing new vampiric powers and gathering an army of the dead, Blade is ready for a rematch. At stake? The fate of every soul on Earth!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #14

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Jed MacKay (W) • Pasqual Ferry (A) • Cover by Alex Ross

VARIANT COVER BY Mahmud Asrar • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• A living game has taken root in Manhattan, transforming parts of the city into a dark fantasy world.

• Doctor Strange and his Secret Defenders have managed to insert themselves into the narrative, but they’re not alone…

• Can Strange and company learn the rules and rescue those trapped within, or is it back to the Dark Ages for the Big Apple?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #7

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A) • Cover by JEN BARTEL

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA • VAMPIRE VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

• It was supposed to be a vacation, but now She-Hulk is fighting for her life on a space station orbiting the sun!

• Recently, She-Hulk scuttled plans of the space crime lord Drapurg to destroy Manhattan, and he’s out for revenge.

• If that weren’t bad enough, someone is also out for emotional revenge as well, but is it aimed at She-Hulk or Jack of Hearts?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ALIEN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing, Steve Foxe & Cody Ziglar (W)

MICHAEL Dowling & More (A) • Cover by PATRICK Gleason

VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF • VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

THE STAR-STUDDED KILLFEST CONTINUES!

In “Utopia,” Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Michael Dowling take you through the collapse of a civilization that believed it could overcome the worst of human nature to live in permanent peace. But in the war against the Xenomorphs overtaking their home, the citizens of the ship Forward find themselves breaking every principle… Then, in “Gear in the Machine,” Cody Ziglar goes guts-deep into the core of human evil, while in “Lucky,” Steve Foxe flips the viewpoint in a way that will tug at the heartstrings of even the most seasoned Alien fan. An unmissable piece of the universe-spanning franchise!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory…$5.99

ALIENS: WHAT IF...? #2 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Paul Reiser, Leon Reiser, Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff & Brian Volk-Weiss (W)

Guiu Vilanova (A) • Cover by Phil Noto • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIO PARRILLO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHAT IF…CARTER BURKE HAD LIVED?

Thirty-five years after the disaster on Hadleys Hope, company man Carter Burke is eeking out a cursed existence on a backwater asteroid. With his once-promising career in the toilet, Burke's only remaining purpose in life is to care for his daughter, Brie. She hates him, probably for being a horrible person. And when she finds out what he’s up to now? It’s not going to be a friendly reunion. Has Burke learned his lesson, or is he about to get all of his companions killed again?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$3.99

PREDATOR: THE LAST HUNT #3

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ED BRISSON (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A) • Cover by CORY SMITH

VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON • VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MAYHEW

THE BLOODIEST CHAPTER OF PREDATOR YET!

Theta goes to all-out war against the Predators! Guns, grenades, guts and above all – glory. Theta’s in a blood rage, and the only question is: Will she kill or be killed?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES #4 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • ÁLVARO LÓPEZ (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS • VARIANT COVER BY RAMON ROSANAS

WAR FOR THE PLANET!

Once, the citizens of Ape City believed they were alone in this world, the only sentient creatures left. But Cornelius and Zira’s trip to the Forbidden Zone with the human Nova has revealed a world of violence beyond their borders. Now, an army of gorillas is on the march – and they aren’t the only factor vying for control. Don’t miss the series finale—where the connection to Taylor’s journey finally comes full circle!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL - BLACK, WHITE & RED #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • STEFANO RAFFAELE (A) • COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

DARTH MAUL STARS IN HIS VERY OWN HORROR BLOCKBUSTER!

• A prison ship – transporting a cult known as the FINAL OCCULTATION – goes offline, and DARTH MAUL is sent by PALPATINE to investigate.

• What he finds on board is the stuff of nightmares!!!

• It's up to him to stop this profoundly dark and unstable force that wishes to bring chaos to the galaxy.

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS: THRAWN - ALLIANCES #4 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TIMOTHY ZAHN & JODY HOUSER (W)

ANDREA DI VITO & PAT OLLIFFE (A)

Cover by ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

AHSOKA TANO & SABINE WREN MASTER & APPRENTICE VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

THE CLIMACTIC CONCLUSION!

• DARTH VADER and THRAWN must find the solution to their problem…

• …but where does that leave THRAWN and ANAKIN?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #6 [PHASE III]

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • JIM TOWE (A)

COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN NGUYEN

STELLAN GIOS & VERNESTRA RWOH MASTER & APPRENTICE VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

BACK TO THE LIGHT!

• Someone close to the Jedi fell from grace long ago, but there’s always good in people...isn’t there?

• FORCE USERS clash as a rogue FREEWIELDER terrorizes the sacred streets of an ancient moon.

• Plus, secrets are revealed as the STARLIGHT JEDI reunite!

• But how long will their alliance last?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS #45

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

THRAWN REBELS 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CASPAR WIJNGAARD

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

LUKE SKYWALKER & REY MASTER & APPRENTICE VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

THE GREATEST TRIAL IN THE GALAXY CONTINUES!

• LANDO CALRISSIAN is on trial for crimes against the ALLIANCE.

• The evidence is clear, and his friends have turned against him, from LUKE SKYWALKER to LEIA ORGANA.

• Lando’s only hope…is DARTH VADER?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: JANGO FETT #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • LUKE ROSS (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY CARLO PAGULAYAN

LUMINARA UNDULI & BARRISS OFFEE MASTER & APPRENTICE VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

THE GREATEST BOUNTY HUNTER IN THE GALAXY IN THE CROSSHAIRS OF A DANGEROUS RIVAL!

• JANGO FETT is after a stolen artifact at the center of a planetwide war!

• But the hunter is being hunted by the notorious AURRA SING!

• What is the secret conspiracy that threatens them all?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: MACE WINDU #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARC BERNARDIN (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A)

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER

PALPATINE & DARTH VADER MASTER & APPRENTICE VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

ONE OF THE GREATEST JEDI MUST STOP AN EXPLOSIVE SECRET FROM FALLING INTO THE WRONG HANDS!

• On the refinery moon RO MIRA, MACE WINDU and smuggler AZITA CRUUZ – carrying the formula to a paradigm-smashing energy source – are on the run from Ro Mira’s security forces and a HUTT-hired BOUNTY HUNTER.

• Can MACE dispatch a squadron of fighters led by the ruthless Anzellan YAYA SHRAM with nothing by his LIGHTSABER and THE FORCE?

• Introducing MURO and DIYA, DUSK WEAVERS OF THE HAD’LE PATH, a cult obsessed with wiping technology from the face of the galaxy!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #45

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GREG PAK (W) • ADAM GORHAM (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

AGENT KALLUS REBELS 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CASPAR WIJNGAARD

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS • VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO SABBATINI

BAYLAN SKOLL & SHIN HATI MASTER & APPRENTICE VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

A SECRET PLAN TO TAKE DOWN THE EMPEROR!

• DARTH VADER has used the SCHISM IMPERIAL to secure terrible new forces, including the cyborgs of the M.A.R. CORPS and the death machine of GOVERNOR TAUNTAZA...

• But what treasure or horror lies within the MARTYRIUM OF FROZEN TEARS?

• And what cost will Vader and his allies pay to secure it?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Marvel Comics April 2024 Comic Books Schedule

On sale April 3

ALIEN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3

AVENGERS #12

CAPTAIN AMERICA #8

DOCTOR STRANGE #14

GIANT-SIZE HULK #1

IMMORTAL THOR #9

POWER PACK: INTO THE STORM #4

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #7

SPIDER-MAN: SHADOW OF THE GREEN GOBLIN #1

STAR WARS #45

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #6 [PHASE III]

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #6

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #4

VENOM #32

X-MEN #33

On sale April 11

ALIENS: WHAT IF...? #2

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #47

CARNAGE #6

DAREDEVIL #8

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3

FANTASTIC FOUR #19

INCREDIBLE HULK #11

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #17

MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE #2

RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #4

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #45

STAR WARS: THRAWN ALLIANCES #4

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 #2

ULTIMATE X-MEN #2

WEAPON X-MEN #2

WOLVERINE #47

X-MEN '97 #2

On sale April 18

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #255 FACSIMILE EDITION

AVENGERS #13

AVENGERS: TWILIGHT #5

BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES #4

BLACK WIDOW & HAWKEYE #2

CAPTAIN MARVEL #7

DEAD X-MEN #4

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #4

GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #2

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #19

ROXXON PRESENTS: THOR #1

SPIDER-BOY #6

SPIDER-WOMAN #6

STAR WARS: MACE WINDU #3

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #2

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #3

WHAT IF...? VENOM #3

On sale April 25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #48

BLADE #10

CABLE #3

G.O.D.S. #7

JACKPOT & BLACK CAT #2

NIGHT THRASHER #3

PREDATOR: THE LAST HUNT #3

RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #4

SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER #3

SPIDER-PUNK #3

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL - BLACK, WHITE & RED #1

STAR WARS: JANGO FETT #2

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #4

WOLVERINE #48

WOLVERINE: MADRIPOOR KNIGHTS #3

X-MEN: FOREVER #2

Marvel Comics April 2024 - Solicited Collections

MYSTIC OMNIBUS HC BRANDON PETERSON COVER

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by RON MARZ, TONY BEDARD & BARBARA KESEL

Penciled by BRANDON PETERSON, STEVE MCNIVEN, KEVIN SHARPE, FABRIZIO FIORENTINO, AL RIO,

AARON LOPRESTI, PAUL RYAN, PAUL PELLETIER, GEORGE PÉREZ & CLAUDIO CASTELLINI

Covers by BRANDON PETERSON & AARON LOPRESTI

On a world where society is based upon magic, ultimate power rests in the hands of the last person who wants it: Giselle Villard, professional party girl! The carefree socialite may live on Ciress, a planet rife with sorcery, but she wants nothing whatsoever to do with it. Meanwhile, her sister, Genevieve, has devoted her life to one of the seven mystical guilds that preside over the world. But when a mysterious event grants Giselle the Sigil – a mark empowering her with uncanny abilities – it changes everything! How will Giselle handle this new power and unwanted responsibility that put her at odds with the Guild Masters, her own sister and her world’s greatest evil: Animora, a creature of almost limitless power who nearly destroyed Ciress once before? Collecting MYSTIC (2000) #1-43, CROSSGEN CHRONICLES #5 and material from CROSSGEN CHRONICLES #1.

1152 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95877-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MYSTIC OMNIBUS HC AARON LOPRESTI COVER [DM ONLY]

1152 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95878-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARK TEXEIRA COVER

Written by HOWARD MACKIE, TODD MCFARLANE, ROY THOMAS, DANN THOMAS, MIKE BARON, DAN SLOTT, CHRIS COOPER & JOEY CAVALIERI

Penciled by JAVIER SALTARES, MARK TEXEIRA, LARRY STROMAN, RON WAGNER, TODD MCFARLANE,

MARK BAGLEY, CHRIS MARRINAN, JOHN ROMITA JR., GUANG YAP, JIMMY PALMIOTTI, SAM KIETH,

RICK LEONARDI, JOHN STANISCI, SHAWN MCMANUS & MORE

Covers by MARK TEXEIRA & JAVIER SALTARES

A fan-favorite era for the Spirit of Vengeance! Young Danny Ketch becomes the new Ghost Rider – and rides flaming-head-first into a gang war sparked by the deadly Deathwatch! Danny’s baptism of fire continues with terrifying battles against Blackout, Mister Hyde, the Scarecrow, Nightmare, Hobgoblin, Zodiak and more! But when Johnny Blaze, the former Ghost Rider, enters his life, will the embittered ex-hero become a friend – or a deadly foe? Plus: The gritty new Ghost Rider makes his presence felt across the Marvel Universe – sharing adventures with Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Wolverine, Cable, the Punisher and more! Collecting GHOST RIDER (1990) #1-24; SPIDER-MAN (1990) #6-7; MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #25; DOCTOR STRANGE, SORCERER SUPREME #28; PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL (1988) #29-30; GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE/PUNISHER: HEARTS OF DARKNESS; and material from MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL (1991) #1, and MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #64-71 and #90-118.

1216 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95975-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JAVIER SALTARES COVER [DM ONLY]

1216 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95976-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

EXCALIBUR OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC ANTHONY WINN COVER

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL, EVAN SKOLNICK, RICHARD ASHFORD, CHRIS COOPER, TODD DEZAGO,

WARREN ELLIS, FABIAN NICIEZA, JOHN OSTRANDER & MORE

Penciled by STEVE BUCCELLATO, KEN LASHLEY, TERRY SHOEMAKER, IAN CHURCHILL, JOHN ROYLE,

AMANDA CONNER, TERRY DODSON, DAERICK GROSS, DAVID WILLIAMS, CARLOS PACHECO, CASEY JONES, ROB HAYNES, CHRIS MARRINAN, RICHARD BENNETT, JAN DUURSEMA, TONY DANIEL, STEVE SKROCE,

AARON LOPRESTI & MORE

Covers by ANTHONY WINN & JOE MADUREIRA

A dark new era dawns for Excalibur! Meggan and Nightcrawler face despair as Captain Britain and Cerise are ripped from the team. Phoenix holds the key to Brian’s return, but is the cost too high to bear? And what has Brian become? As Excalibur relocates to Muir Island, Nightcrawler learns a startling secret and a Phalanx invasion introduces a strange new – or old – ally. Who or what is Douglock?! Wolfsbane, Colossus and the sardonic Pete Wisdom join the team as Excalibur faces a struggle for the Soulsword, a battle against the alien Uncreated and the threat of X-Man…but as Kitty finds romance in the most unlikely place, will Brian join the London Hellfire Club? Collecting EXCALIBUR (1988) #68-103 and ANNUAL #1-2, X-MEN UNLIMITED (1993) #4, X-FACTOR (1986) #106, X-FORCE (1991) #38, X-MAN #12, PRYDE AND WISDOM #1-3, and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #174 and MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL 1996.

848 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95763-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

EXCALIBUR OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC JOE MADUREIRA COVER [DM ONLY]

1304 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95374-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AVENGERS BY BUSIEK & PÉREZ OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GEORGE PEREZ 25TH ISSUE COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by KURT BUSIEK, ROGER STERN, KIERON DWYER, FABIAN NICIEZA, ROY THOMAS & STEVE ENGLEHART

Penciled by GEORGE PERÉZ, ALAN DAVIS, YANICK PAQUETTE, JERRY ORDWAY, BRUCE TIMM,

JOHN ROMITA JR., BRENT ANDERSON, NORM BREYFOGLE, STEVE EPTING, IVAN REIS, RICHARD HOWELL, MANUEL GARCÍA, PATCH ZIRCHER, STUART IMMONEN & MARK BAGLEY

Covers by GEORGE PERÉZ & ALAN DAVIS

Fan-favorite creators Kurt Busiek and George Pérez craft a new era for Earth's Mightiest Heroes! The Avengers forge an uneasy alliance with the Thunderbolts to face Count Nefaria – but the true threat comes from the stars as Earth is declared a cosmic maximum-security prison for alien criminals! To save their planet, and to contend with hordes of rampaging Hulks and the spawn of Ultron, the Avengers must rebuild their operation bigger and better than ever. But when the time-spanning Kang the Conqueror wages war on the present day – and wins – Captain America and a small band of rebels may be the world’s only hope for freedom! Collecting AVENGERS (1998) #24-56 and #1 1/2, AVENGERS ANNUAL 2000-2001, THUNDERBOLTS (1997) #42-44, MAXIMUM SECURITY: DANGEROUS PLANET (2000), MAXIMUM SECURITY (2000) #1-3, and AVENGERS: THE ULTRON IMPERATIVE (2001).

1248 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95901-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AVENGERS BY BUSIEK & PÉREZ OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC GEORGE PEREZ TIME-LOST COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1248 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95902-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AVENGERS BY BUSIEK & PÉREZ OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ALAN DAVIS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1248 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95971-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC SALVADOR LARROCA COVER – NEW PRINTING!

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by STAN LEE & ARCHIE GOODWIN

Penciled by GENE COLAN, JOHNNY CRAIG & GEORGE TUSKA

Covers by SALVADOR LARROCA & GENE COLAN

To the world, Tony Stark is a debonair scientist leading the jet-set life. What they don’t know is that he’s secretly the Armored Avenger, Iron Man. But that secret may not last for long when the U.S. Senate forces Stark to divulge Stark Enterprises’ secrets! Meanwhile, Iron Man faces a host of villains including classic battles against the Mandarin, the Hulk, Crimson Dynamo, Titanium Man and A.I.M. – not to mention the debuts of Whiplash and the sultry Madame Masque! Written by Stan “The Man” Lee and Iron Man heir apparent Archie Goodwin, with art by Gene “The Dean” Colan, George Tuska and E.C. Comics great Johnny Craig, these tales are the crème de la crème of Iron Man adventures! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #1-25, and material from TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #84-99 and IRON MAN AND THE SUB-MARINER #1.

840 PGS./All Ages …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95899-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC GENE COLAN COVER

840 PGS./All Ages …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95900-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC GIL KANE ORIGIN COVER

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by GERRY CONWAY & MIKE FRIEDRICH with ARCHIE GOODWIN, ALLYN BRODSKY,

ROBERT KANIGHER, ROY THOMAS, GARY FRIEDRICH, JIM STARLIN & STEVE GERBER

Penciled by GEORGE TUSKA & DON HECK with GENE COLAN, HERB TRIMPE, ROSS ANDRU,

BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, JIM STARLIN & P. CRAIG RUSSELL

Covers by GIL KANE

Welcome back to the classic adventures of Iron Man! In this Omnibus, a revolution in Latin America keeps Tony Stark on his toes while the Spymaster puts together an elite team with one objective: destroy Stark Industries! Then things take a turn for the extraordinary when visions of Iron Man’s death torment Tony’s ESP-empowered fiancée! Joined by the Guardsman, Iron Man must face a host of enemies – before an entirely new league of villain debuts in the historic first appearance of Thanos (not to mention Drax the Destroyer and Moondragon)! Finally, against the backdrop of an increasingly tense love triangle between Tony Stark, Pepper Potts and Happy Hogan, running a savage gauntlet from the Mandarin to Whiplash pushes Iron Man to the limit! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #26-67 and DAREDEVIL (1964) #73.

968 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95540-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC GIL KANE SUB-MARINER COVER [DM ONLY]

968 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95541-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-TREME X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC SALVADOR LARROCA STORM & WOLVERINE COVER

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by JUAN BOBILLO, IGOR KORDEY, MILO MANARA & PAUL SMITH

Covers by SALVADOR LARROCA

Concluding Chris Claremont’s most X-Treme series! Kitty Pryde has left super-hero life behind, but the same bigotry that killed her loved ones continues to haunt her – and now a mechanical menace has targeted her for death! Meanwhile, when Reverend Stryker returns, the X-Treme team rushes to oppose his anti-mutant fanaticism – but with Lady Deathstrike in the mix, can they protect a strange new community? The X-Treme team faces off against a hostile X-Corp as Rogue and Gambit settle down in California, and Storm makes startling discoveries about herself when she endures brutal combat in a fight-or-die gladiator ring! But who is the mysterious telepath manipulating events from the shadows, and can the X-Treme X-Men rescue an unexpected old friend from his clutches? Collecting MEKANIX #1-6, X-TREME X-MEN (2001) #25-46, X-WOMEN #1 and material from X-MEN UNLIMITED (1993) #39.

816 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95403-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-TREME X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC SALVADOR LARROCA TEAM COVER [DM ONLY]

816 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95404-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC STUART IMMONEN SYMBIOTE COVER

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by STUART IMMONEN, DAVID LAFUENTE, MARK BAGLEY, TAKESHI MIYAZAWA & SARA PICHELLI

Covers by STUART IMMONEN

With new artistic collaborators, Brian Michael Bendis shakes up the Ultimate Spider-Man’s world! The Green Goblin escapes from prison – and he wants Peter Parker dead. Can Spidey’s friends help him fend off the Goblin’s vengeance-crazed attack? Meanwhile, one of Peter’s classmates makes a startling discovery: She’s a mutant! But when family secrets come to light, she may be forced to join Magneto’s Brotherhood! Then symbiotes return – and as Venom takes on Carnage, Gwen Stacy’s life hangs in the balance! And life will change forever when Magneto issues a terrifying Ultimatum and unleashes a tidal wave on Manhattan. Amid the chaos, villains see opportunity – and the up-and-coming Mysterio targets Spider-Man for elimination by any means necessary! Will a sinister imposter damage Peter’s life beyond repair? Collecting ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2000) #112-133 and ANNUAL #3, ULTIMATUM: SPIDER-MAN REQUIEM #1-2, and ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2009) #1-15.

1008 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95955-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC STUART IMMONEN X-MEN COVER [DM ONLY]

1008 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95956-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE UNCANNY X-MEN VOL. 1 HC [REMASTERWORKS]

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT with LEN WEIN

& BILL MANTLO

Penciled by DAVE COCKRUM

Cover by DAVE COCKRUM

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2024

Back in hardcover, beautifully restored to match the original comics and boasting expanded bonus material! Welcome to Marvel’s ReMasterworks! The Children of the Atom are reborn! With the original X-Men held hostage by unknown forces, Professor X recruits an international cast – including Wolverine, Storm, Colossus, Nightcrawler, Banshee, Sunfire and Warpath – to take on the mantle! Marked by progressive politics and personal conflicts, these All-New, All-Different X-Men redefined the concept of the super-hero team. In these pages, for the first time, you’ll see Wolverine throw down with Cyclops, experience the shocking death of an X-Man, watch as the new team attempts to tear apart the old and bear witness to the sacrifice of Jean Grey. With all-new restoration and an expansive section of rarities, character designs, original art and more, this is the last word on the mutant milestones that set the table for a comics revolution! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #94-100 and GIANT-SIZE X-MEN (1975) #1.

256 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95144-3

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE UNCANNY X-MEN VOL. 1 HC – VARIANT EDITION VOL. 11 [REMASTERWORKS, DM ONLY]

256 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95145-0

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 3 HC [REMASTERWORKS]

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by STAN LEE & STEVE DITKO

Penciled by STEVE DITKO

Cover by STEVE DITKO

ON SALE AUGUST 2024

Back in hardcover, beautifully restored to match the original comics and boasting expanded bonus material! Welcome to Marvel’s ReMasterworks! Peter Parker, teenage outcast and king of the wallflowers, has the amazing powers of Spider-Man — but he also has the worst luck. His boss, J. Jonah Jameson, considers him Public Enemy No. 1 — and he’s sending the Scorpion and Spider-Slayer to take him out! And adding insult to injury, the Human Torch one-ups Spidey in battles against the Beetle and the Circus of Crime. To make matters worse, the Green Goblin teams up with the Crime-Master, Aunt May finds a certain red and blue costume, and the Molten Man crashes Peter’s high-school graduation! All that and a classic team-up between Stan Lee and Steve Ditko’s greatest co-creations: Spidey and Doctor Strange! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #20-30 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #2.

288 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95142-9

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 3 HC VARIANT [REMASTERWORKS, DM ONLY]

288 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95143-6

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 26 HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JOHN BYRNE with ROGER STERN

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

Writer/artist John Byrne is bringing down the house – literally! The new face of Doctor Doom turns toward the FF and destroys their home and headquarters, the Baxter Building. With no safe haven, no equipment and no place to regroup, the team then faces an all-out riot in New York! The Hate-Monger and Psycho-Man are twisting the emotions of the city’s people – and only a trip into the Microverse can put an end to the violence! These adventures expertly tap straight into the heart of the characters, illuminating why the Fantastic Four are enduring Marvel icons! Plus: Byrne’s SHE-HULK graphic novel and an Avengers crossover that will have major implications for the future of the Skrulls! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #278-285 and ANNUAL #19, AVENGERS ANNUAL #14, MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL #18: THE SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK and material from SECRET WARS II #2.

384 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95537-3

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 26 HC – VARIANT EDITION VOL. 365 [DM ONLY]

384 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95538-0

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL STUDIOS’ SECRET INVASION: THE ART OF THE SERIES HC

Written by JESS HARROLD

Resist the Secret Invasion of the Skrulls with Nick Fury in this deluxe hardcover that showcases exclusive content related to the making of the series! When Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls, he must team up with Skrull General Talos and race against time to save humanity. Continuing their popular ART OF series of tie-in books, Marvel Studios presents another blockbuster achievement! Featuring exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team, this deluxe volume provides insider details about the making of the highly anticipated series.

224 PGS./All Ages …$60.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95294-5

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

HULK: GRAND DESIGN TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JIM RUGG

Penciled by JIM RUGG

Cover by JIM RUGG

ON SALE MAY 2024

The acclaimed GRAND DESIGN franchise continues with the Monster…and the Madness! Writer/artist Jim Rugg follows in the tradition of Ed Piskor and Tom Scioli by unfurling the full saga of the Incredible Hulk, from the very beginning to the present day! From Bruce Banner’s volatile upbringing to the fateful gamma bomb detonation that changed everything – to years of anger, smashing and just wanting to be left alone! He’s been a hero…a hate figure…even a world-breaker. Now witness the biggest moments in the Hulk’s history – through the eyes of a single visionary storyteller! You’ll never look at Bruce Banner the same way again! Collecting HULK: GRAND DESIGN – MONSTER and HULK: GRAND DESIGN – MADNESS.

120 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95814-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR TPB