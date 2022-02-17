Avengers: Endgame is the final Avengers movie, according to Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has called Avengers: Endgame the last Avengers movie.

The film released back in 2019 and closed the Infinity Saga, AKA all the MCU films released up till that point, and bid an emotional farewell to Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Chris Evans' Captain America (maybe). According to Feige's comments, though, it might be the last time we see a superhero team-up like that in the MCU ever again.

"Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now past their 10th anniversary, and with the release of the final Avengers movie, we finally completed a 22-movie Infinity Saga," Feige said in the Assembled: The Making of Eternals documentary streaming on Disney Plus. "Where do we go from there? Where do we start? And what we really wanted to do was two things: start fresh, with whole new characters, new storylines, but actually go back to some of the deepest, richest mythology in all of Marvel comics."

Of course, Feige may have meant Endgame is the final Avengers movie in terms of the original line-up of heroes – or even as the film that finished up the storyline that started with The Avengers.

In fact, the MCU architect has addressed a potential Avengers 5 before. "I think we want there to be a reasonable amount of time from the Endgame to start a new saga, which is already underway and already started," he said back in 2021. "And then you need time, as you did in Phase 1, to build that saga before you start bringing everyone together."

Marvel has a packed release slate with no Avengers 5 announced just yet. It seems that we'll be waiting a while for Earth's Mightiest Heroes to come together again – if they ever do.

In the meantime, though, the MCU continues with Moon Knight, releasing this March 30 on Disney Plus, and Doctor Strange 2 (officially titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), which lands on the big screen this May 6.

While you wait, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.