Avatar: The Way of Water runtime revealed as sequel set to be James Cameron's second longest film

Avatar: The Way of Water runtime has been revealed, and it's reportedly 190 minutes – but when it comes to James Cameron's filmography, that still wouldn't make it his longest film yet.

If the sci-fi sequel does turn out to be 3 hours and 10 minutes, which is pretty likely given that 2009's Avatar was two hours and 42 minutes, then it'll be the filmmaker's second lengthiest title behind Titanic, which plays out over a whopping 194 minutes. (Given how many people will have worked on Avatar 2, you can expect the credits to run on for 10 or so of its minutes).

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, the long-awaited movie will catch us up with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their kids, and "the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure," according to the official synopsis. Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Brendan Cowell, and Kate Winslet round out the supporting cast.

There will be more Avatar where that came from, too, as 20th Century and Disney have already greenlit three more follow-ups, which will hopefully come out in 2024, 2026, and 2026. Basically, Cameron isn't interested in making us wait a whole 13 years again before being welcomed back to Pandora...

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to release in UK and US cinemas on December 16.