Avatar: The Way of Water is coming to HBO Max and Disney Plus next month.

The ultra-successful sequel will become available to stream on Max (the new name for HBO Max and Discovery Plus's joint streaming service) and Disney Plus.

Avatar: The Way of Water has made $2.2433 billion at the global box office since it was released in December 2022. The only two movies above the sequel in the all-time rankings are the first Avatar movie at $2.9 billion and Avengers: Endgame at $2.7 billion. It's now the third-highest-grossing movie of all time, overtaking Titanic, another James Cameron movie. Cameron is also the first director to have three movies cross the mark (unadjusted for inflation).

Set over a decade after the events of 2009's Avatar, the sequel picks up with human-turned-Na'vi Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) living in domestic bliss with their four children, the war with humanity a distant memory. That is, until the RDA returns – with some familiar faces in tow. The Sullys flee to the coastal region of Pandora in an attempt to evade the RDA, and try to make a home by the ocean.

Avatar 3 is in post-production, with producer Jon Landau revealing that Act I of Avatar 4 has already been filmed. From what we know so far, the movie will introduce the volcano-dwelling "Ash People" clan.

Avatar 3 is slated for a 2024 release date, with Avatar 4 set to follow in 2026. A fifth Avatar movie is planned for 2028.