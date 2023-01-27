Avatar: The Way of Water passes Avengers: Infinity War to become fifth biggest movie of all time

It seems there's no slowing James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water as it continues to break box office records. The sequel has now become the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time in its sixth week of release.

The movie has surpassed Avengers: Infinity War after grossing $2.054 billion at the international box office. The Way of Water isn't far off the next highest either, with some predictions suggesting it will cross Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens in the coming days.

If it does, this would mean that Cameron holds three of the top four slots, with Avatar at number one and Titanic at number three. The only other movie on the list is Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, which is currently in the number two spot. Here's the current Top 5 list, as it stands:

Avatar: $2.92 billion

$2.92 billion Avengers: Endgame: $2.79 billion

$2.79 billion Titanic: $2.19 billion

$2.19 billion Star Wars Episode VII – The Force Awakens: $2.07 billion

$2.07 billion Avatar: The Way of Water: $2.05 billion

Titanic could be set to climb up the list too as it is due to be rereleased in cinemas for its 25th anniversary on February 10. Just in time for Valentine's Day, the new version of the movie will have a high frame rate and will be the 3D and 4K version that was remastered for the movie's tenth anniversary.

