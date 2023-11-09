Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender gets its first trailer and a February release date

The first trailer for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender series has been released, alongside confirmation of a February 22, 2024 release date for the series itself.

The new trailer is very much in 'teaser' territory, but it does show off a whole lot of iconic characters, locations, and creatures from the original animated series, from Aang to Zuko. Perhaps most importantly, we get a nice, long look at Appa, who's looking just as adorable as you could hope.

Netflix’s newest live-action adaptation is based on the 2000s TV show of the same name where a boy named Aang must become the next Avatar and master all four elements to keep peace between the lands of earth, wind, fire, and water. "Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action I feel like is going to bring everything you know and love about the original series back to life," Gordon Cormier, who leads the show as Aang, told Netflix.

The cast includes Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Zuko, Daniel Dae Kim who plays Fire Lord Ozai, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Albert Kim along with The Town That Dreaded Sundown ’s Michael Goi, The Lego Movie ’s Dan Lin, and Lindsey Liberatore.

The Netflix show is unaffiliated with Avatar Studios, which was created at Paramount by the original Last Airbender creators. Paramount currently has an Avatar movie of its own in the works that is set to arrive on October 10, 2025.