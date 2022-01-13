Avatar (the blue one) is getting an MMO exclusively for mobile

Avatar: Reckoning is a new MMO coming exclusively to iOS and Android mobile devices sometime in 2022.

Archosaur Games, Tencent, Lightstorm Entertainment, and Disney announced Avatar: Reckoning today in a press release, describing the MMO as having "cutting-edge mobile graphics and intuitive, tailored controls." The game is being built on Unreal Engine 4 specifically for mobile devices and as such features gameplay and combat tailored for touchscreens.

There's no trailer yet, but a press release confirms Avatar: Reckoning takes place on Pandora, the world established in James Cameron's 2009 blockbuster, and apparently we'll see "never-before-seen" areas of the alien planet. You'll be able to build out and level up your own custom Na'vi warrior, loot and equip powerful weapons, and take on single-player or co-op missions. There's also PvP, but it sounds like it's separated into different game modes rather than incorporated into the main campaign.

The mobile Avatar MMO doesn't have a specific release date yet, but it's scheduled to launch sometime this year. Coincidentally (or maybe not), the long, long-awaited sequel to 2009's Avatar is set to arrive on the big screen on December 16, 2022. If the mobile game is indeed being designed as a tie-in to the movie, it'll likely release sometime around the movie's calendar orbit, but that's pure speculation at this point. Cameron recently spoke about the movie sequel's "crazy" underwater filming sequences, and it sounds like we're in for quite the follow-up.

