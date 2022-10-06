Avatar 4's first act has almost completed filming

Avatar 4 is officially in production, and producer Jon Landau says they've almost finished filming the first act.

“We’ve completed most of the first act of ‘Avatar 4’ and there were logistical reasons why we needed to do that,” Landau told Variety (opens in new tab) at the Busan International Film Festival. "We’ve designed most of the whole movie for ‘Avatar 4’ but we haven’t actually filmed all of it – just the first act.”

Footage from Avatar: The Way of Water was screened at the festival, followed by a video call from James Cameron who discussed the film's ecological message and high-frame rate projection.

"We could not have delivered what people saw today, five years ago, eight years ago, nine years ago. We needed the time to take it to the level that we’re able to deliver to people today," Landau said of the sequel's lengthy production time.

He continued: “With each sequel, we’re going to introduce audiences to new cultures and new biomes. We don’t leave behind the cultures that we’ve met,” Landau said.

Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington return, along with Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald. The cast also includes Vin Diesel, Brendan Cowell, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco, Jermaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. No word yet on new or returning cast members for Avatar 3, 4, or 5.

Avatar: The Way of Water will hit theaters on December 12, 2022. Avatar 3 is slated for a 2024 release date, with Avatar 4 set to follow in 2026. A fifth Avatar movie is planned for 2028. For more, check out our list of upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.