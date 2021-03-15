Zack Snyder's Justice League first reactions: "Far superior to the original theatrical version"

Zack Snyder's Justice League has now been seen by some critics, and their first reactions are rolling in.

On the whole, responses to the movie are overwhelmingly positive. Praise has focused on the characterization and storytelling, as well as the difference to the theatrical cut – though some critics are also noting the four hour runtime. Check out some of the reactions below.

I can now say that I have watched #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague and it is far superior to the original theatrical version. Rich character development, much better action, a coherent story & some terrific badass moments. Definitely a long watch, but I never felt tired of it. Well done pic.twitter.com/QXyQLdUApvMarch 14, 2021 See more

There were two moments in #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague that really made me pop out of my seat in excitement. I won't spoil them by saying more. I am so happy fans are getting to see the movie they fought for. Congrats to them, and Zack & Debbie. It's very, very good. pic.twitter.com/m9zliDEryjMarch 14, 2021 See more

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague does indeed exist, I seen it THREE TIMES now, & IT IS FREAKIN' AWESOME! I had an absolute blast watching each time & shocked at just how good it actually is and how well it plays! Action packed, it hits all the beats & that @Junkie_XL score is straight🔥 pic.twitter.com/UgFW1Le9kAMarch 14, 2021 See more

ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE is a masterpiece. Snyder brings his brilliant technical & emotional storytelling to an awesome continuation of what he beautifully built in MAN OF STEEL & BvS. Great mix of soundtrack & score. 1.33 aspect ratio is incredibly immersive. Loved R-Rating. pic.twitter.com/JWbZx9041KMarch 14, 2021 See more

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague : a truly epic event that feels like a crowd-pleaser even for non-Snyder fans. If BvS was deconstruction, JL is reconstruction. It’s DC heroes at their best. Surprising amount of levity and an entirely earned sense of heart.March 14, 2021 See more

Zack Snyder's Justice League. Beautiful, bold, patient, and so determined to give dignity to every bit of its story and characters, it's guaranteed to inspire the future of fantasy blockbusters.In other words, everything Man of Steel and BvS fans knew this was building towards. pic.twitter.com/hIHUKulASMMarch 14, 2021 See more

ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE is a miracle of a movie when you take into account how we got here & how great the final product is. A four-hour epic with dazzling visuals, a grand score, more consistent character development & tone. Justice has been done & Zack Snyder can be proud. pic.twitter.com/cMzKtZ8Kf4March 14, 2021 See more

Zack Snyder's Justice League: I enjoyed it thoroughly. It's both very different, and eerily similar, to the original film with almost all of the changes and additions improving the characters and story. Better motivations. Bigger stakes. It's bloated but superior & worth the wait pic.twitter.com/h7PRADzeJnMarch 14, 2021 See more

It's been a long road to get to the release of this movie, with the fan campaign #ReleaseTheSnyderCut first launched back in 2017 when it became apparent the theatrical cut of Justice League was fairly different to Snyder's vision. A family tragedy meant Snyder had stepped away from the film before it was complete, and Avengers director Joss Whedon oversaw reshoots which substantially changed the movie.

Zack Snyder's Justice League clocks in at a hefty 240 minutes, about 150 of which have never been seen before. Additional photography brought back Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke, and introduced Jared Leto's Joker to the movie – both in the Knightmare timeline, an alternate future where Darkseid has succeeded in conquering Earth, first glimpsed in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Snyder has said that this timeline would factor into a sequel, though he's also made it clear that he doesn't think a second movie is likely to happen.

The Snyder Cut arrives to HBO Max this March 18. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get caught up with the DCEU, and find the best HBO Max prices and deals.