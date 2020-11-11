Zack Snyder on Justice League 2: “I do know what happens”

The Snyder Cut, or Zack Snyder’s Justice League, isn't arriving until 2021, but already director Zack Snyder is giving some hints about what might happen next. While speaking to The Nerd Queens, and reported by Screen Rant, the director revealed that he knows how a potential Justice League 2 would go.

“If you said to any of the actors in the movie what happens in the sequel or what happens later…so [Ray Porter] and I were talking about this and what’s cool, what’s the right response to some questions?” Snyder said. “It’s a fair question to ask me, like what do I say to the world about what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? The truth is, did I write and did I have and conceive of a complete– do I know what happens when Darkseid? Yes. The answer is I do know what happens… My point is only that to say and to speculate about what that is and that that would be exciting, I think that’s a fine thing.”

Yes, that's a convoluted answer to a question about a sequel, but it does appear that Snyder knows what happens next and is excited for that – he just can't say what without giving too much away.

Originally, Snyder’s DCEU instalments were set to be five films, comprising of Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, a sequel to Justice League, and then another unknown film. From Snyder’s comments, we can guess that a Justice League sequel, though not confirmed, would see Ray Porter’s Darkseid land on earth – and the superhero team, with a newly resurrected Superman, taking him on.

While Darkseid will appear in the Snyder Cut, the primary villain of the HBO Max series is Steppenwolf – who was also the villain of the theatrical cut of Justice League.

The Snyder Cut is definitely going to be considerably different to the theatrical version from what we’ve learned so far, with Jared Leto back as Joker and Joe Manganiello reprising his role of Deathstroke for additional photography, as well as Steppenwolf restored to his original design.

