You season 3: Netflix release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

You season 3 is on its way to Netflix imminently – that's right, the hit show finally has an official release date and the wait is nearly over. We've got the lowdown on the latest trailer and what it might mean for the episodes ahead, as well as a full cast list featuring all the new additions for the third season and which familiar faces we can expect to see returning.

If you need your memory refreshed, we've also summed up where we left things with Joe and Love at the end of season 2, and predicted where life may take everyone's favorite murderous couple in season 3 (there's the small matter of a baby, for example…). Some quotes from showrunner Sera Gamble tease what's to come, too. And that's just the start of it, so scroll down to find out everything we know so far about You season 3.

Netflix has confirmed a release date for You season 3. Joe and Love will continue their perilous relationship and venture into parenthood on October 15, when You season 3 premieres exclusively on Netflix. The You season 3 release date was revealed in the above teaser foreshadowing Joe's worrying relationship with his soon-to-be child.

You season 3 cast

(Image credit: IMDb)

We know that Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti are returning to the You season 3 cast as Joe and Love. Other than that, it’s safe to say we can expect a few new faces . This doesn’t come as a surprise – Joe and Love relocated from L.A. to the suburbs after the events of the season 2 finale, so they were bound to make some new friends (and enemies).

So, who are their new neighbours? First of all, The Vampire Diaries’ Michaela McManus will play Natalie, the new object of Joe’s obsessive affections. Next up, NCIS’ Shalita Grant will play Sherry, a “mom-fluencer” who pretends to welcome Love into her clique, while Scorpion’s Travis Van Winkle will be the wealthy Cary, who invites Joe into his inner circle.

Shannon Chan-Kent is Kiki, a loyal member of Sherry’s mean girl clique, while Christopher Sean will play her husband Brandon. Meanwhile, Chris O’Shea is Andrew, a stay-at-home dad and another member of Sherry’s social circle. His husband Jackson will be played by Bryan Safi.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Tati Gabrielle is Marienne, a no-nonsense, uptight librarian who keeps an eye on what’s going on in the neighbourhood. The Good Wife’s Ben Mehl will play her colleague, Dante, who’s a lot more chilled out.

Other members of this new community include Theo, a college student played by Dylan Arnold who has a difficult relationship with his stepfather and a tendency to get mixed up in other people’s business. Homeland's Mackenzie Astin will play Gil, a mild-mannered and good-hearted geology professor and Daredevil's Ayelet Zurer will play a couple’s therapist called Dr Chandra. Agents of SHIELD’s Jack Fisher will play a young Joe in flashbacks.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend alum Scott Michael Foster joins the cast as Ryan, a TV reporter who's well-liked in the community – but has his own secrets and a "controlling, calculating demeanor that he reserves for those closest to him". Phew. Got all that?

You season 3 trailer

After a tantalizing teaser dropped in August, we got the first full-length trailer for You season 3 on September 17. It gives us our first proper look at Joe and Love's life in suburbia, complete with newborn baby Henry. "We're just the nice, normal neighbors next door," Joe reassures Love (convincing no one). We also get our first proper glimpse of Natalie, the new object of Joe's obsessions – and with shots of a body bag, an ax, and a shallow grave, it looks like things will be anything but nice and normal.

You season 3 plot

(Image credit: IMDb)

Warning: You season 2 spoilers ahead.

Apart from the hints we can pick up from the new cast of characters, the plot of You season 3 is being kept under wraps. However, we can also expect to see the consequences of the events at the end of season 2.

For one thing, Love is pregnant – or is she? And if she is, is the baby actually Joe’s? Another thing we learnt at the end of season 2 is that Love is far from trustworthy. She murdered both Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) and Candace (Ambyr Childers), as well as revealing to Joe that she played him at his own game – in their relationship, he was the one being manipulated, rather than the manipulator.

There were a lot of dead bodies at the end of season 2, actually, if you remember: Love’s brother Forty (James Scully) also died in the season finale, and of course, there was the accidental murder of Henderson (Chris D'Elia) earlier in the season. Love succeeded in pinning Candace and Henderson’s deaths on Forty, while Delilah's murder was staged as a suicide. But who’s to say these ghosts won’t continue to haunt Joe and Love in the suburbs? And, of course, there’s a whole host of new faces in season 3 with the potential to cause trouble for the murdering duo.

Showrunner Sera Gamble revealed on Twitter that "the episodes are fucking bonkers and the performances are insanely good." While that doesn’t give away any specifics, it is a good indication of what to expect in the new episodes – plenty more drama.

You can check out the first look photos released by Netflix below, featuring Joe, Love, and new character Marienne.

You Season 3 premieres October 15 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/suxue8ODehAugust 30, 2021 See more

While we wait for You season 3 to arrive, make sure to check out everything we know about another Netflix series, The Witcher season 2.