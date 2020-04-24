Sling TV deal lets you watch NFL draft online for FREE tonight without a cable TV package

Live TV streaming service Sling has announced that you can get an evening of free Sling TV every day from 5pm ET. With 47 major channels on offer, there's plenty to get your teeth into. Better yet, you can also use this freebie to watch tonight's live NFL Draft online on the NFL Network or ABC. All without those super expensive cable TV bills we've come to loathe too.

Dubbed 'Happy Hour Across America', this free Sling TV promotion gives you access to Sling Blue from 5pm to midnight every night. Because that includes almost 50 channels like MSNBC, NFL Network, Cartoon Network, CNN, ABC, the History Channel, Syfy, and more, it's a pretty amazing offer.

There's no need to even enter your credit card details - all you need is an email address and ZIP code. Then you're set. There are no strings attached, either; you don't need to worry about being charged if you don't cancel once this is over.

You can even take advantage of this offer from outside of the States by using a VPN to set your device's location to the USA and signing up via the link above. Don't have a VPN yet? Check out our guide to the best VPN providers. If you want to cut to the chase though, we'd go with Express VPN which is currently running a 49% off promo. As options to watch the NFL draft live stream go, this is a fantastic one.

Free Sling TV

Sling Blue | Free every night (5pm - 12am)

You can watch 47 major channels at no cost via Sling Blue every night between 5pm and 12am midnight. Because those channels include big hitters such as ABC, Nick.Jr, FX, and Bravo, it's not an offer to miss. No strings attached, and no credit card needed - it's totally free.

View Deal

Want to know what channels you can get hold of? We've listed them right here. The following are available on Sling Blue every night:

CNN

MSNBC

Fox News

HGTV

TLC

A&E

Bravo

Investigation Discovery

TBS

History Channel

Food Network

USA

TNT

Nick Jr.

Discovery

AMC

FX

Paramount Network

Cartoon Network

Comedy Central

Travel Channel

Bet

E!

Syfy

Lifetime

IFC

National Geographic

TruTV

BBC America

HLN

Vice

Epix Drive-In

Bloomberg Television

NBCSN

NFL Network

FS1

Fuse

AXS TV

Comet

Newsy

Local Now

Stadium

Cheddar News

Cheddar Business

Fox (in select markets)

NBC (in select markets)

NBC Sports (in select markets)

That's a lot to get through. We'll keep adding to the page if more channels become available!