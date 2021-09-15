Xbox Tokyo Game Show presentation to focus on "locally relevant updates"

Xbox has confirmed its Tokyo Game Show 2021 presentation will feature "locally relevant updates."

Yesterday on September 14, Xbox head of Asia Jeremy Stinton confirmed the forthcoming presentation at the Tokyo Game Show later this month on September 30. The Xbox presentation will be kicking off at 6 p.m. local time in Tokyo, which equates to 2 a.m. PT/5 e.m. ET/10 a.m BST, and should run for a total of roughly 50 minutes.

"Similar to last year, this will be a show curated for our players in Japan and across Asia," Stinton wrote on the Xbox website. "Expect a celebration with our Asia community and locally relevant updates, though no new global debuts should be expected. Tune in to see the latest regionally relevant updates on previously announced games coming later this year."

Earlier this month, it was revealed by the Tokyo Game Show 2021 website that the Xbox showcase would feature "exclusive info" debuting at the presentation itself. It's still not clear what this exclusive information could potentially be, just like it's not clear which games Xbox will be trotting out onto its digital stage for the local audience in Japan.

Xbox has one considerable blockbuster exclusive still to launch in 2021, and that's 343's hotly anticipated Halo Infinite, which arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in December. Xbox's additional exclusive offerings, which includes the likes of Fable 4, Avowed, Everwild, and Perfect Dark, appear to be a fair few years away from seeing the light of day just yet.

