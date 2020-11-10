Knowing how to transfer games to Xbox Series X via external transfer or network transfer can save you a lot of time and bandwidth, as it means you can start playing your existing titles straight away without having to download them all over again from scratch. Naturally, you'll want to see how good your downloaded Xbox One, Xbox 360, and even original Xbox games look on your shiny new Xbox Series X or S, so you don't want to be hanging around waiting for them when they're already sat on your hard drive ready to go. Thankfully the process of moving them over is relatively painless, so follow these instructions on how to transfer games to Xbox Series X via external transfer or network transfer and you'll be checking out those classics in no time.

Do note that these procedures only apply to Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Xbox software, as newer games optimised for Xbox Series X and S can only be played from the internal SSD or an installed Storage Expansion Card.

How to transfer games to Xbox Series X via external transfer

The quickest method available is to transfer games to Xbox Series X via external transfer, for which you'll need a USB 3.1+ external hard drive to connect to your previous Xbox device. If you were using this external hard drive with your Xbox device then your games may be installed on it already, otherwise you can copy them over to it via the dashboard. Once they're on the drive, you can plug it into your Xbox Series X or S and play your downloaded Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Xbox games directly from the external HDD.

How to transfer games to Xbox Series X via network transfer

Although not as immediate, you can also transfer games to Xbox Series X via network transfer, the speed of which will depend on the quality of your wifi or wired connections. To set up and enable this feature, you'll need to select the Profile & system > Settings > System > Backup & transfer > Network transfer option from the Xbox guide on both your Xbox One and your Xbox Series X or S. Once up and running, you can then choose which Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Xbox games you want to transfer over the network to your new console.

Of course, if neither of those options are suitable for you, you can always access your purchase history from the Store and find any games you own to download them directly to your Xbox Series X or S – you'll just need to wait for the download to complete before you can play them.