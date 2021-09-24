Xbox consoles are reportedly shutting down when playing several sports games

Xbox is investigating reports of consoles powering off or returning to home while playing some sports games.

As spotted by VGC, Xbox first acknowledged the issue on September 14, noting that the issue seemed to be related to NBA 2K22 specifically. But today, the company issued an update explaining that the investigation is ongoing and expanding into similar reports from folks playing Madden 22 and FIFA 22.

"Teams are continuing to investigate reports of consoles powering off or quitting to home while playing NBA 2K22," reads a tweet from the official Xbox Support account. "This investigation also includes similar issues that may be seen while playing Madden 22 and FIFA 22. We'll update you as soon as we are able."

This investigation also includes similar issues that may be seen while playing Madden 22 and FIFA 22. We'll update you as soon as we are able.

Looking at the subreddits for the aforementioned games, reports of consoles crashing in the middle of sessions are fairly common, and it seems to be primarily affecting players on Xbox Series X and S. However, a number of users claim they've experienced a similar issue in older games, including NBA 2K21 and NBA 2K19. "2k21 did it to me as well," says one EtherAstronaut on Reddit. "It's the only game I have had issues with and now 2k22 did it as well. Might have to send my series c [sic] for repair but I just find it weird that it's the only games that do it."

It's unclear when the issue will be fixed, but we've reached out to Xbox for clarification and we'll update this article if we hear back.

