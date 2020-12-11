Xbox commits to “improve our certification process” after Cyberpunk 2077's seizure-inducing sections

Following the reveal of Cyberpunk 2077's potentially seizure-inducing light patterns, Microsoft has recommitted to accessibility options and guidelines for games on Xbox.

"Creating a place that is safe and inclusive is a priority for us," a Microsoft spokesperson told Gamesradar. "That's why we publish and share our accessibility guidelines with all of our gaming partners."

"We continue to work on partnership with other publishers, industry experts, and members of the gaming and disability community to evolve and improve our certification process and we encourage all players to review warnings on all games," the statement concluded.

The statement comes after Cyberpunk 2077 was found to include light patterns in a portion of gameplay critical to advancing the main plot that could cause seizures in players with epilepsy. After a Game Informer staff member reported having a seizure due to the light patterns, developer CD Projekt added in a new warning message to the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077, and is currently working on a "more permanent solution" to the problem.

This led many to wonder how the light patterns had made it through Xbox and PlayStation's certification process in the first place. Microsoft's statement certainly points to changes being made behind the scenes to the certification process to account for epileptic light patterns that could induce seizures in vulnerable players.

We've reached out to Sony for comment, and will update this piece should we receive an additional comment.

