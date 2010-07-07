XBLA's Summer of Arcade release dates announced

Today, Microsoft announced the release dates of the five XBLA games included intheirthird annual "Summer of Arcade."First up is the crazy-stylish side-scroller Limbo, which will be out on the21st of this month. Limbo is followed by Hydro Thunder Hurricane on the 28th, then Castlevania: Harmony of Despair on August 4th, Monday Night Combat on August 11th, and Lara Croft and the Guardian of the Light on August 18th.

Aswe recently pointed out, the lineup looks fantastic, so if you own a 360 and like playing games, you probably care. Here's a refresher so you know what to expect:

Limbo

Release date: July 21

1200 Microsoft Points

Limbo is different. Limbo is special. Limbo is a title worth remembering, whether you like puzzle games, adventure games, atmospheric art games or even violent action games... (more from our preview)

Hydro Thunder Hurricane

Release date: July 28

1200 Microsoft Points

The follow up to a decade-old franchise created by now defunct pub/dev Midway, Hydro Thunder Hurricane is an arcade-style boat racer with some impressive looking water physics... (more from our Summer of Arcade preview)

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair

Release date: August 4

1200 Microsoft Points

The lead designer for Castlevania: Harmony of Despair cited dot art as the inspiration for theupcoming XBLA title'sunique look. With over 10 million dots on the screen, the game's sprite art has a modernized "retro" feel. Harmony of Despair will also feature a mash-up of heroes from previous Castlevania titles, including Shanoa (Order of Ecclesia), Alucard (Sympony of the Night), Soma Cruz (Aria of Sorrow/Dawn of Sorrow), Jonathan Morris (Portrait of Ruin), and Charlotte Aulin (Portrait of Ruin)... (more from E3)

Monday Night Combat

Release date: August 11

1200 Microsoft Points

Not many people are aware of this one, but those who are, such as Penny Arcade’s mighty Jerry and Mike and the GR crew, are eagerly awaiting it. Monday Night Combat puts you in the boots of a soldier in a futuristic bloodsport, and deftly blends the gameplay of a Team Fortress 2-like shooter with tower defense and “hero RTS” games such as the WarcraftIII mod Defense of the Ancients... (more in our Summer of Arcade preview)

Lara Croft and the Guardian of the Light

Release date: August 18

1200 Microsoft Points

Welcome to a new breed of Tomb Raider – one that focuses on fun instead of sobriety, but leaves in all the basicelements that made the Tomb Raider series so great... (more from our preview)

Jul 6, 2010