X-O Manowar joins Valiant's Bloodshot title

Valiant Entertainment's comic books took a hiatus due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry, but its flagship title Bloodshot is returning September 16 - and arguably Valiant's other flagship hero, X-O Manowar, will be guest-starring in the issue.

"Kaiju! Taliban Glorymen! A visigoth in a fancy space suit! All of these things (and MUCH, MUCH, MORE) await you in the new arc of Bloodshot!" Valiant senior editor Lysa Hawkins tells Newsarama - the "visigoth in a fancy space suit" being X-O Manowar.

"[Bloodshot #8 is the] perfect place for any fan to jump on board," Hawkins continues. "We'll see old friends, new frenemies and we'll even give you some conclusions by the end of the arc!"

Here's an unlettered two-page spread from Bloodshot #8, along with three uncolored, unlettered pages from #9:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Valiant Entertainment) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Valiant Entertainment) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Valiant Entertainment) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Valiant Entertainment)

September 16's Bloodshot #8 is the second part of "The Long Shot" arc, with series writer Tim Seeley and guest artists Pedro Andreo and Andrew Dalhouseo. Artist Marc Laming returns for Bloodshot #9 on October 14, as well as November 18's #10.

"The plan is to supply readers with something they say they want — a big, apolitical, stakes-filled action comic about a hero who is desperately trying to be better despite knowing what a monster he’s been in the past," Seeley told Newsarama previously about this arc.

"And I want to add in more of the 'monster' aspect to this, not just in the deeds of our hero, but playing around with the idea that if Bloodshot is a high-tech Frankenstein’s monster, then he should have enemies that are high-tech vampires, ghosts, werewolves... all my favorite stuff."

The main cover is drawn by Tyler Kirkham, with variants by Diego Bernard and Cryssy Cheung. Here they are:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Valiant Entertainment) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Valiant Entertainment) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Valiant Entertainment)

"Non-stop, pulse-racing adventures is what's on the menu for Bloodshot, that and plenty of protein. Gotta keep the goldies (nannites) happy!" Hawkins adds.

The first two arcs of this Bloodshot volume were released earlier this year as Bloodshot: Book One and Bloodshot: Book Two. The recent Vin Diesel-led Bloodshot film is available now digitally.