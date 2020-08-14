X-Men event X of Swords races toward its conclusion in Marvel November 2020 solicitations

Marvel Comics' X-Men line is about to kick off the first crossover of its current 'Dawn of X' era in September with 'X of Swords,' an event running through nearly all of the X-Men and X-Men adjacent titles through October and November.
Now, Marvel has released an advance look at the solicitations for its November X-Men comics.
Marvel's November X-Men solicitation previews include the solicits for X-Men #14 and 15, Marauders #14 and 15, Excalibur #14 and 15, Wolverine #7, X-Force #14, Hellions #6, Cable #6, and X of Swords: Destruction #1.
As is typical of 'X of Swords' solicitations, the cryptic text only hints at the actual content of the issues, with some descriptions invoking aspects of the Tarot card theming that accompanies 'X of Swords.'
X-MEN #14
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by MAHMUD ASRAR & LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
X of Swords, Chapter 12
The Lovers. A Garden. A chasm of secrets.
MARAUDERS #14
Written by GERRY DUGGAN & BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by STEFANO CASELLI
Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
X of Swords, Chapter 13
A toast. A dance. A dinner served: Part I
MARAUDERS #15
Written by GERRY DUGGAN & BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by STEFANO CASELLI
Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
X of Swords, Chapter 14
A toast. A dance. A dinner served: Part II
EXCALIBUR #14
Written by TINI HOWARD
Art by PHIL NOTO
Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR
X of Swords, Chapter 15
Two swords. Two cups. Two must answer.
WOLVERINE #7
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & GERRY DUGGAN
Art by JOSHUA CASSARA
Cover by ADAM KUBERT
X of Sword, Chapter 16
Endurance. Survival. The true lesson of pain.
X-FORCE #14
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & GERRY DUGGAN
Art by JOSHUA CASSARA
Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER
X of Swords, Chapter 17
Chivalry gives way to fury. A knight must kneel.
HELLIONS #6
Written by ZEB WELLS
Art by CARMEN CARNERO
Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
X of Swords, Chapter 18
Chaos. Deceit. A hero returns.
CABLE #6
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art and Cover by PHIL NOTO
X of Swords, Chapter 19
A son. The stars. A Fool and his bravery.
X-MEN #15
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by MAHMUD ASRAR
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
X of Swords, Chapter 20
A great division. Bitter victories. Bitterer hearts.
EXCALIBUR #15
Written by TINI HOWARD
Art and Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR
X of Swords, Chapter 21
A game abandoned, but a great gamble remains. A Tower answers.
X OF SWORDS: DESTRUCTION #1
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN & TINI HOWARD
Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ
X of Swords, Chapter 22
The wheel of fortune turns. The unfortunate fall. A sword against the darkness.