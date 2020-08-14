X-Men event X of Swords races toward its conclusion in Marvel November 2020 solicitations

Marvel Comics' X-Men line is about to kick off the first crossover of its current 'Dawn of X' era in September with 'X of Swords,' an event running through nearly all of the X-Men and X-Men adjacent titles through October and November.

Now, Marvel has released an advance look at the solicitations for its November X-Men comics.



Marvel's November X-Men solicitation previews include the solicits for X-Men #14 and 15, Marauders #14 and 15, Excalibur #14 and 15, Wolverine #7, X-Force #14, Hellions #6, Cable #6, and X of Swords: Destruction #1.

As is typical of 'X of Swords' solicitations, the cryptic text only hints at the actual content of the issues, with some descriptions invoking aspects of the Tarot card theming that accompanies 'X of Swords.'

Check them all out along with their covers below.



X-MEN #14

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by MAHMUD ASRAR & LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

X of Swords, Chapter 12

The Lovers. A Garden. A chasm of secrets.

MARAUDERS #14

Written by GERRY DUGGAN & BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

X of Swords, Chapter 13

A toast. A dance. A dinner served: Part I

MARAUDERS #15

Written by GERRY DUGGAN & BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

X of Swords, Chapter 14

A toast. A dance. A dinner served: Part II

EXCALIBUR #14

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by PHIL NOTO

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

X of Swords, Chapter 15

Two swords. Two cups. Two must answer.

WOLVERINE #7

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JOSHUA CASSARA

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

X of Sword, Chapter 16

Endurance. Survival. The true lesson of pain.

X-FORCE #14

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JOSHUA CASSARA

Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER

X of Swords, Chapter 17

Chivalry gives way to fury. A knight must kneel.

HELLIONS #6

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by CARMEN CARNERO

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

X of Swords, Chapter 18

Chaos. Deceit. A hero returns.

CABLE #6

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by PHIL NOTO

X of Swords, Chapter 19

A son. The stars. A Fool and his bravery.

X-MEN #15

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by MAHMUD ASRAR

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

X of Swords, Chapter 20

A great division. Bitter victories. Bitterer hearts.

EXCALIBUR #15

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art and Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

X of Swords, Chapter 21

A game abandoned, but a great gamble remains. A Tower answers.

X OF SWORDS: DESTRUCTION #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN & TINI HOWARD

Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

X of Swords, Chapter 22

The wheel of fortune turns. The unfortunate fall. A sword against the darkness.