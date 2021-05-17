Rogue puts a new twist on a classic costume in X-Men #21 variant cover

Jonathan Hickman's run on the flagship X-Men title is coming to an end, and fittingly enough its's wrapping up in the midst of a party - the Hellfire Gala.

And for the occasion, some of Marvel's top artists have come together to draw variant covers for the June 9 finale.

"THE HEROES OF KRAKOA DEBUT!" reads Marvel's description of X-Men #21. "It's a changing if the guard as the first X-Men team of Krakoa debuts! One era ends as a new one begins, and the handoff happens here."

In addition to the primary cover by former X-Men series artist Leinil Francis Yu, X-Men #21 will have variants by Russell Dauterman (a Jean Grey and a Cyclops), Lucas Werneck, Phil Jimenez (with and without trade dress), Emanuela Lupacchino, and David Nakayama (with and without trade dress).

So just who's part of this new X-Men line-up Hickman is debuting before he moves over to a mystery X-Men project? Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Sunfire, Rogue, Wolverine (the former X-23, not Logan), Synch, and Polaris - the last recruited thanks to a fan vote.

(And don't worry - although not listed, Charles Xavier seems to be operating as an unofficial member/leader.)

Marvel has announced that following X-Men #21, the series will be relaunched with Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz at the helm. Hickman is going off for a mystery new X-title.

X-Men #21 goes on sale on June 9.

