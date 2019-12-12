WWE 2K20 roster: every confirmed wrestler, including Hulk Hogan, Bray Wyatt & Mick Foley

It all felt so promising when the WWE 2K20 roster was announced. New legends like Chyna, fresh faces from NXT such as Rhea Ripley, a debut for Bray Wyatt's Fiend alter-ego - happiness abounded. Then WWE 2K20 hit stores, and picked up a reputation as the glitchiest AAA title of recent times. Still thinking of grabbing a copy on the cheap? Good luck, and godspeed. Scroll on for ten pages' worth of profiles covering every member of the WWE 2K20 roster.

AJ Styles & Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows

Styles appeared on the cover of WWE 2K19, and remains one of the company’s hottest acts following a summer heel turn and realignment with old buddies Gallows and Anderson, to form The OC. That unification saw the latter pair stay in WWE despite rumours of departure, and ensure all three made WWE 2K20.

Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong

MVPs of the NXT brand for the past 12 months, The Undisputed Era were rewarded for their efforts in April when leader Adam Cole captured the NXT Championship – while O’Reilly and Fish remain perennial tag contenders and/or champs. Expect a main roster call-up in 2020.

Akam & Rezar

Authors Of Pain looked set for a dominant main roster spell after enthralling feuds with DIY and The Revival in NXT. Then manager Paul Ellering was replaced by Drake Maverick - and the all-conquering heels became comedy characters. Thankfully, their rebuild project on Raw is now underway.

Akira Tozawa & Ariya Tozawa

In terms of being comprehensive, another 12 months of these 205 Live stalwarts in 2K20 is cheer-worthy news - but it doesn't extend to Daivari's early-year tag partner Hideo Itami. The Japanese returned to NJPW under his previous guise of KENTA in the summer, bringing an end to his 2K time.

Aleister Black

Bizarrely limited to close-up backstage promos rather than actual wrestling matches for much of 2019, WWE's fanbase is unlikely to utilise this flying Dutchman as bizarrely as Smackdown's script writers. In addition to his kick-tastic standard character, we also get 'Wicked' Aleister Black as WWE 2K20 DLC.

Alexa Bliss

Rumours of retirement due to concussion issues stalked Raw's self-proclaimed goddess during 2019's early months, but a return to the ring over the summer saw her capture the women's tag titles with unlikely tag partner Nikki Cross. Bliss now seems set for another run at singles glory.

Ali

Known as Mustafa Ali in WWE 2K19, the high-flying Chicagoan had his name shortened to merely Ali in March – and has since proven one of Smackdown's most consistent performers. A US or Intercontinental title spell surely beckons in 2020.

Alicia Fox

Fox retired from in-ring competition this year - though no fan realised it until she showed up in a WWE legends segment on Raw Reunion alongside company alumni Torrie Wilson, Kaitlyn and Santino Marella. Alas, there's no WWE 2K20 appearance for any of that trio.

Andrade & Zelina Vega

Much like Ali, the former Andrade 'Cien' Almas underwent a name change in 2019 that made him sound generic on paper. Thankfully, his in-ring skills prove anything but mundane. Even better news is that his manager Zelina Vega gets an upgrade. Relegated to NPC territory last year, this time around - to the community's delight - she's playable.

Andre The Giant & Big Boss Man & Randy Savage & Roddy Piper

This quartet of '80s legends were all confirmed as far back as the game's reveal trailer in August - though you had to look closely to notice. Andre, Boss Man and Savage appeared briefly in portraits, while Piper was glimpsed in statue form. Depressingly, all four are no longer with us.

Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford

When Paul Heyman took over the week-to-week running of Raw in July his first act was to give NXT tag champions Street Profits exposure on the main roster. They didn’t disappoint, bringing energy and laughs to backstage skits with interview Charly Caruso. Dawkins and Ford have more than earned their spots here.

Apollo Crews & Titus O'Neil

Collectively known as the Titus Brand and with manager Dana Brooke in tow, Crews and O'Neil put in encouraging 2018 performances on Raw - but title gold evaded them, and they were split up in April's Superstar Shake-Up. A 2020 reunion, with or without Brooke, would be best for both.