World of Warcraft is doing double XP from now through April 20

Blizzard is offering up double XP in World of Warcraft for the next month.

From now until April 20, the Winds of Wisdom experience buff will increase all of your experience gains by 100%, and it's available to all players. Yup, whether you're playing the free-to-play edition or you purchased the Legion Edition, you'll get double XP for your time. It's clear Blizzard is trying to make your isolation time a bit better, and there's nothing better than double the experience for the same amount of work, eh?

The official blog post announcing the XP boost reads,"If you’re staying inside and find yourself returning to Azeroth, or if you’re leveling another character (or two), you’ll be getting a special bonus to help you on your way…

"Players will also be able to take advantage of this experience boost while still using their favorite heirlooms. It won’t take long before you’ll be facing off with the Old God N’Zoth and his minions in Ny’alotha, the Waking City."

That last bit is referring to the Visions of N'Zoth expansion, which brought a ton of new content back in January, including a 12-boss raid culminating in a fight against N'Zoth. No matter how far along you are in your Warcrafting, or if you've been looking for a new game to dip into, there has never been a better time to head to WoW.