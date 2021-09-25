The Witcher season 2: Two new clips offer an extended looks at the Netflix series

A new look at The Witcher season 2 has been unveiled, courtesy of two clips shown off during Netflix's Tudum event.

Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri all return to Netflix this December in what promises to be another exciting adventure on The Continent. You can watch one of the new clips above, and the other below. The first features Kristofer Hivju's monstrous Nivellen in conversation with Geralt, providing the witcher a word of warning for Ciri. A good thing, too, as there's a bruxa on the loose.

This is not we've seen from the new season of The Witcher, with a trailer having previously been shown at Netflix's recent Geeked Week. That trailer highlighted some of the new adventures Henry Cavill's Geralt and Ciri (Freya Allan) will be getting up to this December and hinted at a more cohesive narrative than 2019's opening salvo.

Meanwhile, it's already been confirmed that the opening episode will adapt the short story A Grain of Truth, focusing on Geralt's chance encounter with Nivellen, played by Game of Thrones' Kristofer Hivu. Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich explained more of what's to come in the premiere in a recent teaser.

"It's a story of a father and daughter coming together in a place that doesn't quite feel safe for them," Hissrich said.

"And of course, we really get into Nivellen, who's played by the incomparable Kristofer Hivju. And we get to explore his character and his backstory with Geralt as well. It's really the perfect kickoff for season 2 because it's about family, it's about the secrets we keep from each other, and it's about the monsters that we are inside sometimes."

Did you miss out on the main event? Here's how to watch Netflix Tudum fan event. And if you're all caught up, then check out the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows available to stream right now. Plus, check out our guides to everything you need to know about The Witcher season 2, Stranger Things season 4, Ozark season 4, and The Umbrella Academy season 3.