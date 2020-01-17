Popular

Win a new Harry Potter knitting book!

We have five copies of Harry Potter: Knitting Magic to give away!

Two of the projects featured in Harry Potter: Knitting Magic.
(Image credit: Pavilion Books )

Expurliarmus! The first official knitting guide for JK Rowling's world, Harry Potter: Knitting Magic will have fans who are magic with their needles and yarn conjuring all manner of clothes and keepsakes. 

Split into four sections Crafty Creatures, Wizarding Wardrobe (replicas of on-screen clothing), Inspired Apparel (more fashion) and Delightful Decor it includes over 25 projects, including Fluffy the Three-Headed Dog, Hogwarts House scarves, Quidditch socks, and Expecto Patronum mittens. This deluxe hardback also features fun facts, original costume sketches, film stills, and other behind-the-scenes treasures.

Harry Potter: Knitting Magic is on sale from 28 January, RRP £22.99, but thanks to Pavilion Books we have five copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

(Image credit: Pavilion Books)