Win a Blu-ray of animated movie Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay

DC’s antihero super-team is back, in a new animated movie!

An original story, Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay sees Amanda Waller’s band of misfits – Deadshot (voiced by Christian Slater, making his DC Universe Movies debut), Bronze Tiger, Killer Frost, Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn, and Copperhead – sent on a mission to retrieve a mystical black playing card. But the Suicide Squad isn’t the only group of villains seeking to possess it. The race is on… and, to stay alive, second place isn’t an option.

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay is out now on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital download, and thanks to Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, we have five Blu-ray copies to give away.

To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below:

Own Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay on Digital Download, Blu-ray™ and DVD now. © 2018 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved © DC Comics