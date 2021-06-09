Wii Fit grandma has played the game every day for over 10 years

A Wii Fit loving grandma has managed to log 4,784 consecutive days into the game spanning over more than 10 years.

This accomplishment was shared by the Wii Fit enthusiast’s grandson George Perkins on Twitter - who runs the video game collecting site Super Rare Games - along with an adorable photo of his Nan posing in front of her impressive stats. George had previously shared his grandmother’s progress in February 2019 when she was at the 3,949 mark but has continued to update those interested with her progression.

Just wanted to update people that were following this - my Nan has continued to play throughout the pandemic. She’s now on her 4784th day! Go her! https://t.co/5FpyYsfmDK pic.twitter.com/WlsDXZoRXWJune 8, 2021 See more

As George’s caption explains, his grandmother continued to keep up her impressive determination throughout the pandemic; a time where a lot of us turned to the likes of Wii Fit and the Nintendo Switch fitness game Ring Fit Adventure to stay active during lockdown. We can’t wait to see if she manages to reach the 5,000 mark.

One person who also decided to stay fit by gaming is Super Louis 64 who has shared videos of himself incorporating the Ring Fit’s Ringcon controller into other games . This includes the likes of Animal Crossing: New Horizons , The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild , and even more ambitiously: using the RingCon to play Dark Souls 3 . Not only this, but he also managed to stay active whilst playing Super Mario 64 with the help of a trampoline and the Xbox Kinect .

It’s nice to see that the Nintendo Wii hasn’t quite died a death for everyone just yet despite being released 15 years ago. In fact, the last official game to release on the Nintendo Wii was Just Dance 2020 which released on the console in 2019 . Wii Fit also continues to live on in the form of the Wii Fit Trainer being a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate .