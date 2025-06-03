Skyrim Grandma is "still learning" the ropes in Oblivion Remastered after 10 years of The Elder Scrolls 5 – and it's not easy: "This stupid thing won't die!"

Over a month has passed since Bethesda Game Studios released its long-awaited remake, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, but new players like "Skyrim Grandma" Shirley Curry are still getting the hang of its gameplay.

Curry, a beloved figure in the Skyrim community, recently decided to dip her toes into the new remaster after a decade of The Elder Scrolls 5. Her first foray into Oblivion just two days ago proved that going back to the older game, although greatly improved, isn't all that easy after playing Skyrim for so long. For one, the control scheme is different – different enough to have frustrated the RPG-loving grandmother, anyway.

She had exclaimed how Oblivion Remastered had "ugly movement… just ugly movement" in the first few minutes of her playthrough, although it did seem like she warmed up to the game as she continued her adventure. Her most recent YouTube video, however – a follow-up highlighting her ongoing save in the new Oblivion – shows that she's, understandably, "still learning" the ropes in Bethesda's remaster.

Oblivion Remastered #2 Still Learning - YouTube Watch On

Around three minutes into the second gameplay video, Curry takes on a rat but struggles to kill it – an amusing but relatable situation, if I do say so myself. "I want to see what's in that box," she says, looking at a wooden chest after wondering why she couldn't kill a rat. The point of view then pans over to the creature that, in true Bethesda RPG fashion, appears to be stuck in a wall, as she begrudgingly states, "This stupid thing won't die."

Curry gives up and then grapples with what might just be Oblivion's worst feature – its pesky lockpicking: "Uh oh." Uh oh indeed. Thankfully, Skyrim Grandma does eventually get into the chest and makes her way around to Chorrol. She does seem to enjoy some of the remaster, too, admitting she's "just playing and having a good time" – but she also does close until "next time" by laughing that "I don't know what I'm doing."



Here's everything you need to know about The Elder Scrolls 6 after replaying Oblivion.