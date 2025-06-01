After 10 years, iconic streamer Skyrim Grandma is now Oblivion Remastered Grandma: "Sorry guys, you know I have to look at everything. I've never been here before"

Shirley Curry has affectionately been known by the internet as 'Skyrim Grandma' for the last decade thanks to the 100s of videos and streams she's uploaded calmly exploring all of Bethesda's evergreen RPG. And she's now taking her first steps in Cyrodiil's lush hills with The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered.

Curry put out her first two videos in Oblivion Remastered earlier this weekend, and they're just as tranquil as the countless videos that made her an online treasure. The first is called "Learning," and the second is, appropriately, called "Still Learning."

Oblivion Remastered #1 Learning - YouTube Watch On

And they're exactly what the names suggest. Proving she's called Skyrim Grandma for a reason, Curry's first walkabout outside the Imperial City's sewers sees her both frustrated and enchanted by how darn different Oblivion is from its older sibling.

The different control scheme this time around had Curry exclaiming the game had "ugly movement... just ugly movement" in the opening 10 minutes, before slowing warming up to it over time.

Plus, there's nothing more satisfying than seeing someone really appreciate the finer details you'd sometimes stroll right passed, like the soft yellow flowers and landscapes she'd stop at to screenshot. "Sorry guys, you know I have to look at everything. I've never been here before," she told chat after planning a trail around the Imperial City. It's just so sweet.

You might remember Shirley Curry previously said she was going to retire from capturing and creating gameplay walkthroughs because it wasn't "fun anymore" and she was "bored to death with it." Skyrim Grandma seems to have been able to put aside some time for Bethesda games regardless as she's since, more sporadically, released Skyrim and now Oblivion Remastered clips.

Skyrim Grandma is going to be in Elder Scrolls 6 as an NPC