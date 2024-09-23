After hundreds of videos over 9 years, 88-year-old 'Skyrim Grandma' is retiring because "it isn't fun anymore, I'm tired of it, I'm bored to death with it"

A beloved figure of Skyrim's content creation scene says she's retiring from making gaming videos.

Shirley Curry, better known as 'Skyrim Grandma,' posted a video yesterday entitled 'No More Gaming Videos.' In that video, Curry, who is 88, said the decision "doesn't make me too happy" but confirmed that she's not going to be recording any more gameplay videos. Explaining that the process of capturing and creating videos has started to feel more like an obligation than a desire, Curry says, "It isn't fun anymore, I'm tired of it, I'm bored to death with it."

Vlog#41: No More Gaming Videos - YouTube Watch On

Curry says that she plans to continue vlogging from time to time, and will use the spare time she now has to engage in other hobbies, but "if you want to watch me playing videos, you know I have a lot, and they're all there."

Curry's first video was uploaded nine years ago, and she's uploaded hundreds of times since. That prolific schedule, combined with Curry's tendency to greet her community as her 'grandkids', helped turn her into a huge part of Skyrim's YouTube scene. Her work even caught the attention of Bethesda, which has scanned Curry to feature as an NPC in The Elder Scrolls 6 and offers a nod to her in Starfield. She's also been embraced by the modding community, who added her to Skyrim as a companion simply known as Shirley.

It takes 14,000 real-life steps to trek across Skyrim's massive map, according to a dedicated fan of the RPG who made the journey himself.