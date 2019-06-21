Just Dance 2020 is the final game coming to the Nintendo Wii

It's been nearly 13 years since the Nintendo Wii came out. 13 years since I struggled to find the console and it's magical remote on store shelves, only seeing them on sale online for 3 or 4 times the standard price online. Now, all these years later, the final game for Wii is launching in November.

Just Dance 2020 is launching on Wii, Nintendo Switch, and other platforms on November 5, 2019. It's the only listed game coming to the Wii in the future, and while something else could come out in the future, it doesn't seem likely.

“I think we are the last soldier standing," said Ubisoft’s Alain Corre in an interview with The Telegraph . "We are the last game on the Wii and we are happy about that as there are still a lot of fans wanting to play on it.”

Since its launch in 2006, the Wii has sold over 100 million units. It was a remarkable success and brought video games to an expanded audience with fun multiplayer and motion controls. As of this writing, the Wii is the fifth best selling console of all time.

The Just Dance series, named after the infamous Lady Gaga song of the same name, started in 2009 and has entries on every major console since. Just Dance 2020 doesn't look incredibly different from its predecessors but it's a popular series so there may not be a lot of motivation to change. If you still have a Wii then maybe check out Just Dance 2020 when it launches later this year.