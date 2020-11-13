Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics, November 13 - November 17

Where is Xur? For the weekend of November 13, Xur can be found in the Tower. You've got until reset time on Tuesday, November 17 to pay him a visit.

This is the first visit from Xur after the recent release of Destiny 2: Beyond Light , but don't expect any new Exotics in his inventory. However, you can buy a new weekly quest called Xenology which, when completed, awards an Exotic Cipher you can spend at the new Exotic legacy kiosk to unlock an old Exotic you missed – or on an extra Exotic engram, if you aren't missing any Exotics and just want more rolls. You can finish this quest by running Strikes, Gambit, or Crucible, so it's fairly easy to do.

Here are the Exotics Xur is selling this weekend:

Exotic weapon - Lord of Wolves: fires a burst of solar rounds, and can be toggled to fire a stronger burst with shorter range. Lord of Wolves doesn't melt, well, everything the way it used to, but it's still a powerful and fun Exotic shotgun.

fires a burst of solar rounds, and can be toggled to fire a stronger burst with shorter range. Lord of Wolves doesn't melt, well, everything the way it used to, but it's still a powerful and fun Exotic shotgun. Hunter Exotic - Raiden Flux: quick attacks with Arc Staff increase its damage and duration. This is a top-tier Exotic for all forms of Arc Staff, both in PvE and PvP, as it greatly amplifies the super's potency. An easy pick-up if you don't have it.

quick attacks with Arc Staff increase its damage and duration. This is a top-tier Exotic for all forms of Arc Staff, both in PvE and PvP, as it greatly amplifies the super's potency. An easy pick-up if you don't have it. Titan Exotic - Aeon Safe: meleeing gives ability energy to nearby allies, and they receive more if they're wearing an Aeon Exotic. As one of the Aeon Exotics, this is utterly worthless and should never be worn by anyone in any situation.

meleeing gives ability energy to nearby allies, and they receive more if they're wearing an Aeon Exotic. As one of the Aeon Exotics, this is utterly worthless and should never be worn by anyone in any situation. Warlock Exotic - Chromatic Fire: kinetic precision kills trigger an explosion of energy that matches your current subclass. This is a powerful PvE Exotic, but it does not work with Stasis, so it might not be the best fit for the new expansion experience.