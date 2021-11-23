When does Hawkeye take place on the Marvel timeline? As it turns out, it's quite easy to pin down when Clint Barton's first ever solo adventure falls in the Marvel chronology, especially compared to the multiversal adventures of Loki or What If…?

Thanks to the series' Christmassy theme, and an exclusive quote from director Rhys Thomas, we can pinpoint Hawkeye's time period practically down to the week. We explain all here, and you don't need to worry – the following is totally spoiler-free.

When does Hawkeye take place on the Marvel timeline?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It's hard to miss that Hawkeye is set over Christmas with all the festive decorations and chatter about the season, but which holiday period are we talking about here?

"We're two years after the events of Endgame," Thomas, who shares directing duties with Bert & Bertie, told GamesRadar+.

Avengers: Endgame spans 2018 to 2023, so a two-year time jump should theoretically take us up to 2025 – except it's more likely that Hawkeye is set over the 2024 holidays, considering no other MCU project has taken place any later than '24 so far. That means we're just under two years out from Endgame.

The first episode picks up only days before Christmas, so it's clear that Hawkeye is set in the very last weeks of 2024. That puts it in the same year as Spider-Man: Far From Home and the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. Here's the chronological order of the most recent Marvel releases, to put Hawkeye even more firmly into perspective:

Depending on when Hawkeye ends, we might even finally cross over into 2025 in the MCU – but that remains to be seen after all six episodes have hit Disney Plus.

Next up on Marvel's release slate is No Way Home, which arrives December 17 in US theaters, and slightly earlier to UK cinemas this December 15.

In the meantime, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.