What We Do in the Shadows renewed for two more seasons

What We Do in the Shadows is coming back for two more seasons – the vampire mockumentary has been renewed for seasons 5 and 6 ahead of the season 4 premiere.

The series sees Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, and Mark Proksch star as vampire housemates Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Colin Robinson, living in present-day Staten Island, New York, while Harvey Guillén is Nandor's long-suffering familiar (and descendent of vampire hunters) Guillermo.

"There’s a lot of life left in our favorite vampires from Staten Island and FX couldn’t be more thrilled to commit to two additional seasons of this phenomenal series," said FX boss Nick Grad in a statement. "What We Do in the Shadows excels on every level, from the brilliant cast and surprising guest stars to the producers, writers, directors and crew. We can’t wait for everyone to enjoy season four, knowing that the next two are on the way."

The series, which first aired in 2019, is based on the 2014 movie of the same name. Co-directed and co-written by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, Clement adapted the movie for TV and is also an executive producer on the series.

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 premieres on July 4 on FX before coming to Hulu the following day. The new season will get a Disney Plus release in the UK, but when exactly that will be hasn't been confirmed yet.