Werewolves Within movie trailer brings Ubisoft's VR social game to life

The new trailer for the upcoming Werewolves Within movie adaptation gives a taste of what it looks like when a VR social game comes to life.

In case you haven't played it, Werewolves Within is a 2016 VR game from developer Red Storm Entertainment and publisher Ubisoft designed to emulate the experience of playing a tabletop game with some friends in real life. Basically, it's a classic social deduction game where you have to figure out which player is the werewolf in disguise.

The movie looks quite a bit different on the surface, ditching the animated medieval fantasy setting for a quaint, wintery small town that's being terrorized by, you guessed it, a werewolf. But at its core, the Werewolves Within movie is still a whodunnit involving a bunch of people gathered around to out the werewolf among them, just like the Mafia-style game it's based on.

"When a killer terrorizes the snowed-in residents of a small town, it falls to the new forest ranger to find out who - or what - lurks among them in this hilarious horror whodunnit," reads the movie's official synopsis.

What gets me excited for Werewolves Within is that it's directed by Josh Ruben, who's perhaps best known for the excellent horror-comedy Scare Me. There are even some narrative similarities between Werewolves Within and Scare Me, which is about a couple of horror writers trapped inside a cabin trying to scare each other. Hopefully Ruben's able to work his magic and, against all odds, make a good horror-comedy out of a VR party game.

We'll learn soon enough, as The Werewolves Within movie is set to premiere in theaters June 25 and on streaming platforms July 2.

For now, here are the best VR games and the best horror movies to keep you occupied this weekend.