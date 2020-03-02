Watch the trailer for Marvel Future Revolution, an open-world crossover RPG

Marvel Future Revolution takes the sprawling universes of Marvel Comics, mashes them up, and turns them into an open-world RPG for mobile devices.

Marvel Future Revolution is the next collaboration between Marvel and Netmarble, who previously teamed up to create Marvel Future Fight. That game let players customize their favorite Marvel heroes to take on co-op battles against familiar villains, and it looks like Future Revolution will take a similar approach - but bigger.

The first teaser trailer shows Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange teaming up both with one another and with alternate universe versions of themselves to battle robotic invaders. Also, there's another city upside down on top of their city? That's probably because Marvel Future Revolution takes place on a newly fused Primary Earth, with players taking on the role of members of the new Omega Flight superhero team.

You'll be able to explore a bunch of different Marvel locations from Xandearth to Sakaar and beyond in the open-world setting, thanks to that whole Primary Earth thing. An early piece of gameplay footage showed a team of heroes battling against Ant-Man's rival Yellowjacket in a big boss fight.

"For fans that have dreamed of exploring the Marvel Universe in a sprawling, open-world setting, MARVEL Future Revolution gives players the chance to not only journey through these strange new locations, but also customize their favorite Heroes into never-before-seen costume combos,” Marvel Games head of creative Bill Rosemann said in an official announcement .

There's currently no word on an official release date for Marvel Future Revolution, though you can head to the game's official site and sign up for the newsletter to get some "surprise perks" at launch.