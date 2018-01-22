Watch the new Rampage movie trailer and you too will believe 30-foot tall wolves can fly

The second trailer for the live-action Rampage movie is here, and it's packed with Oscar-worthy drama, grounded observations about man's hubris, and a solemn tone that permeates every shot of every scene.

Nah, just kidding. It's got The Rock making jokes about how big his arms are, monsters attacking and destroying a major American city in spectacular fashion, and a giant wolf with flying squirrel-style skin flaps that allow it to glide through the air. It looks big, dumb, and totally freaking rad.

There's not really much plot to gleam from this new look at the upcoming film, nor any major Easter eggs for fans of the Midway game that inspired it. But if you're just catching up, here's the rundown: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson plays Davis Okoye, an animal lover who rescues an albino gorilla he names George. George comes into contact with a serum that begins mutating his cells, causing exponential growth and aggression. George and two other creatures which have been mutated by the serum - a wolf and a crocodile - get loose in downtown Chicago and go on a... *ahem* rampage.

If that doesn't tell you everything you need to know about the movie, perhaps its release date will: April 20. That's 4/20, as in 420, the number used as a euphemism for smoking marijuana. Something gives me the impression that's not by accident, and this video game movie adaptation featuring lots of visual spectacle and a charming lead actor probably isn't meant to be taken super seriously. So just enjoy the ride, ooh and ah at the monsters, and let me know if they start selling Rampage-branded bags of munchies.