Here's how to watch Justice League on HBO Max and more - 4 hours of the Snyder Cut awaits

After years of waiting, the world can finally watch Justice League online. No, not that one. We're talking about the Snyder Cut - the original version from director Zack Snyder that's vastly different to the 2017 theatrical release. Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available exclusively through HBO Max in the US, so all you need is an HBO Max subscription to see it. We've listed all available offers below to help you get into the action as quickly as possible.

HBO Max: See the latest deals and offers

Want to know how much it'll set you back to watch Justice League? You're looking at $14.99 for a single month of HBO Max. As things stand today, that's the cheapest price the service offers and the only way to get the Snyder Cut. However, it is still cheaper than a trip to the cinema.

It's not like you have to stick around, either. Once you've seen Zack Snyder's Justice League, you can also cancel at any time to make sure your membership doesn't keep rolling from month to month (there's no binding contract, so you don't need to worry about incurring any fees). That being said, we've been enjoying streaming movies and box sets on the service for a while now, so you might end up keeping it too. And don't forget, all Warner Bros. movies - such as Godzilla vs Kong and Dune - will arrive on HBO Max the same day they arrive in theaters. That's a pretty big draw in and of itself.

Curious about what makes this version of Justice League different? The original but abandoned 'Snyder Cut' of 2017's Justice League reached near-mythical status in the years following the movie's theatrical release, and it's no secret that this would have differed greatly. Following a long fan-campaign, Warner Bros. finally gave Snyder the chance to tell the story he'd planned from the start (all four hours of it!) with up to 75% brand new footage.

For more info on what you're getting for your money with a HBO Max sub, be sure to check out our guide to finding the best HBO Max prices.

Watch Justice League - US

HBO Max | $14.99 per month

If you're looking to stream the Snyder Cut in the US, it's easy. The movie is out right now, and all you need to watch it is a standard month of HBO Max for $14.99. There aren't any other deals available at the time of writing, so the offer listed above is the best and cheapest option by virtue of being the only one. It's also the single way of being able to watch Justice League in the US - this long-anticipated version of the film is an HBO Max exclusive.

View Deal

Watch Justice League - UK

Sky | See deals

You've got a couple of options if you want to watch Justice League from the UK. Although HBO Max isn't available across the pond, anyone in the UK (and Ireland, for that matter) is able to stream the Snyder Cut now via Sky. Fans can either cobble together a package of their own or opt for a Now TV Sky Cinema Pass instead. Now TV costs £11.99 per month in the UK and is available at a reduced rate of €7.50p/m for the first three months in Ireland. Either way, you won't find Zack Snyder's Justice League anywhere else - it's exclusive to Sky and the Sky-owned Now TV in the UK, Ireland, Germany, and Austria.

View Deal

Watch Snyder Cut - Australia

Binge | $10 per month

Seeking out the Snyder Cut in Australia? You'll need Binge. The director's cut of Justice League is available on that platform so long as you've got a $10p/m membership. As such, it's nice and easy if you want to get your hands on Zack Snyder's Justice League.

View Deal

Want more?

Hoping to stream Zack Snyder's Justice League at its best? Be sure to check out the best OLED TVs. They'll display the movie in all its glory. Equally, the best gaming sound system will make Junkie XL's score even better.

Hoping to pick up a different streaming option, on the other hand. Don't forget about our guides to the latest Hulu prices and bundles, our Peacock TV costs roundup, and our explainer on the best Disney Plus bundles.

As for other HBO shows, you'll find details on how to get the best deal below.

For other ways to keep yourself busy, don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, and the top board games for adults.