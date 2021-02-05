How to watch Earwig and the Witch - where to find the new Studio Ghibli film

If you were wondering how to watch Earwig and the Witch (the first full 3D-animated Studio Ghibli film), we've got good and bad news. US readers get the best possible deal; they can stream Earwig and the Witch on HBO Max right now. Indeed, Studio Ghibli movies in the US are available exclusively on the streaming service.

Unfortunately, it's a little trickier for everyone else to watch Earwig and the Witch. That's because it hasn't had a release date announced for the UK It'll almost certainly turn up in the next few weeks - and it's available to buy in March or April - but for now, your only option is to use something like ExpressVPN to gain access to HBO Max from outside of the US. We've got more details on that below.

As the first Studio Ghibli movie in years, there's a lot of anticipation behind Earwig and the Witch (particularly because it's directed by Gorō Miyazaki, son of legendary Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki). Based on the novel of the same name by Dianna Wynne Jones, it tells the tale of a ten year-old orphan who's whisked away to a brand-new life... with a witch. The English dub stars Richard E. Grant, Vanessa Marshall, Taylor Paige Henderson, Dan Stevens, and Kasey Musgraves.

Ready to watch Earwig and the Witch? We've got the best offers for you below.

Want to stream Earwig and the Witch in the USA? It's easy. Because HBO Max has an exclusive deal to stream all of Studio Ghibli's movies, you can watch Earwig and the Witch there. A standard month costs $14.99, which is admittedly pretty steep, but you can save a little cash in the long run by opting for a six-month membership instead at $69.99 - that's a discount of 20%. For more info on what you're getting, be sure to check out our guide to getting the best HBO Max price.

If you're hoping to watch Earwig and the Witch outside of the US, you don't have many options right now. Indeed, ExpressVPN is your best bet. A VPN - or 'virtual private network - allows you to fool the internet into thinking you're based somewhere else, letting you access you're in a different country, letting you get access to services you wouldn't otherwise be able to touch. ExpressVPN is probably the most reliable of all the providers we've tested, so we'd recommend grabbing a basic membership (ranging from $6.67 to £5 per month depending on your region) if you want to stream Earwig and the Witch. Here's how to get set up within minutes using ExpressVPN: 1: Choose a VPN package. ExpressVPN is offering a good bundle right now that gets you three months FREE on a 12-month sub, package, saving you 49% along the way. ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices too, so compatibility will not be a problem. 2: Connect to a US server. Choose to connect to a US server so you can access US-based features. 3: Head over to HBO Max. You can then sign up as normal and watch Earwig and the Witch - not to mention everything else the service has to offer - straight away.

