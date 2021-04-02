Watch Dogs Legion 60FPS update is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Watch Dogs Legion will be getting a 60FPS update on PS5 and Xbox Series X sometime in the future, Ubisoft has confirmed.

It was a tad disappointing when Watch Dogs Legion launched that, while it has ray-tracing and 4K resolution, it only runs at 30FPS on next-gen consoles. Compare that to Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which gives you the option to choose a steady 60 frames over visual fidelity. But in a recent Reddit AMA, Watch Dogs Legion live producer Lathieeshe Thillainathan said a 60FPS update is coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series X version of the game in a future update.

"60fps for next gen consoles is in development and we'll announce the exact release dates with our future [title update]," Thillainathan confirmed, without getting too deep into specifics. It's likely that the 60FPS update will launch as an alternative to 4K, ray-traced visuals like most current-gen console games.

If you haven't played much of Watch Dogs Legion since launch, you might've missed the new online multiplayer mode that launched last month. The online component of Watch Dogs Legion includes both co-op missions and PvP modes, but keep in mind that the crossplay/cross-gen update hasn't arrived just yet. Online director JP Cambiotti added in the AMA that a future update will let you create private co-op sessions, but for now all co-op missions are public.

