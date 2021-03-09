Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer update is out now, with more content to arrive this month

The online mode of Watch Dogs Legion has finally launched on consoles and Google Stadia, with the PC launch delayed to an unspecified date.

Earlier this week, Watch Dogs Legion developer Ubisoft announced that a new patch was being deployed for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia versions of the game, in preparation for the game's online mode finally launching. As of 10 a.m. ET today on March 9, the online portion of Watch Dogs Legion has launched as a free download for all players.

Experience the all-new Watch Dogs: Legion Online Mode for free. Play with your friends in co-op missions, take on new Tactical Ops, and compete in the Spiderbot Arena. Build a team online and suit up to take back London. Online Mode launches today on consoles; coming soon to PC.March 9, 2021 See more

To get started with the free online mode, you need only download the latest update for Watch Dogs Legion on your platform. The update weighs in at 10GB for PS4, just over 2GB for PS5, and 19GB total for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S platforms.

Right now, certain features of the online mode are limited. For example, the PS5 version of Watch Dogs Legion's online mode has limited in-game text chat for now, but that will be expanded upon at a future date. Additionally, Ubisoft ran into issues with one particular Tactical Op mission for the online mode, so this is being delayed until March 23 on all platforms.

Elsewhere, the PC launch of the game's online mode has been indefinitely delayed, following the discovery of an issue that would crash the game for players with certain GPU loadouts. You might recall that originally, Watch Dogs Legion's online mode was slated to launch in December 2020 on both current-gen consoles, next-gen consoles, and PC, but was postponed to early 2021 due to Ubisoft wishing to dedicate more time to fix and patch the game on all platforms. The online mode has finally launched, but we'll have to keep an ear out for any additional details on the launch of the mode for PC players.

