Warzone buffs and nerfs - what are the gun changes in the new update

There are a lot of Warzone buffs and nerfs in the latest Warzone Patch notes as part of a big push to balance all the numerous weapons in the game. The move from Modern Warfare (MW) to Cold War (BOCW), and the new weapons that brought, has only made the job harder in Call of Duty: Warzone. But, according to the developer, the plan is to raise the time to kill, and even out the weapons to try and make every choice a viable option in play. Things like the changes to Assault RIfle Bravo, for example, have brought three fairly similar guns closer together in terms of performance, eliminating some obvious advantages that previously existed.
In the recent patch notes Raven stated:
"Statistically, there will always be a ‘best weapon’. That is the nature of a competitive game. Players will seek out and employ any advantage they can, regardless of how miniscule it may be. We will take great care to ensure that the ‘best weapon’ never overstays its welcome and has effectiveness that scales with the skill of the handler."
But what does that actually mean in practice for the Warzone best guns as they stand right now? The start of Season 4 saw a range of weapons undergo tweaks to damage range and multiplier, and Reloaded continues that with 40 guns undergoing alteration. Assault rifles, and especially SMGs, have seen the most changes, but almost every weapons type has some buffs and nerfs to deal with.
These changes mainly raise or lower damage modifiers, but also affect recoil, damage range and, in some cases, things like Aim Down Sight (ADS) speeds and movement speeds. It's a wide, sweeping set of changes that will hopefully change the game for the better as players have to rely more on skill across a range of balanced weapons, rather than 'the best gun' always winning a shoot out.
So, let's take a look at all the Warzone buffs and nerfs, and see what guns got changes.
Warzone assault rifle buffs and nerfs
AK-47 (BOCW)
Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.5
Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1
AK-47 (MW)
Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.1
C58 (BOCW)
Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.58
Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1
Lower Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1
Maximum Damage Range increased by 8%
Recoil increased
CR-56 AMAX (MW)
Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.5 to 1.55
Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1
Assault Rifle Bravo (MW)
Headshot Multiplier decreased from 2.05 to 1.62
Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.1
FARA 83 (BOCW)
Maximum Damage decreased from 31 to 29
Recoil increased
FFAR 1 (BOCW)
Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.5 to 1.4
Maximum Damage decreased from 27 to 25
Minimum Damage decreased from 25 to 23
Maximum Damage Range decreased by 20%
Neck Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.2
Assault Rifle Golf (MW)
Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.1
Grau 5.56 (MW)
Minimum Damage increased from 22 to 24
Groza (BOCW)
Maximum Damage decreased from 28 to 27
Maximum Damage Range increased by 4.5%
Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.5
Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.12
Lower Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1
Recoil pattern smoothed
Krig 6 (BOCW)
Minimum Damage increased from 25 to 26
M13 (MW)
Minimum Damage increased from 19 to 20
Assault Rifle Charlie (MW)
Maximum Damage decreased from 28 to 27
Minimum Damage increased from 22 to 23
Oden (MW)
Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.3 to 1.2
QBZ-83 (BOCW)
Minimum Damage increased from 22 to 24
Base Move Speed reduced by 3%
Base ADS Move Speed reduced by 5%
Upper Torso Multiplier increased from 1.1 to 1.2
Lower Torso Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1
RAM-7 (MW)
Maximum Damage decreased from 28 to 26
XM4 (BOCW)
Maximum Damage decreased from 32 to 30
Minimum Damage decreased from 28 to 27
ADS Speed decreased slightly
Recoil increased slightly
Warzone light machine gun buffs and nerfs
M60 (BOCW)
Maximum Damage increased from 36 to 37
Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.5 to 1.6
MG 34 (MW)
Maximum Damage decreased from 31 to 29
Minimum Damage decreased from 28 to 27
Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.5 to 1.4
Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1
MG 82 (BOCW)
ADS Speed decreased slightly
Light Machine Gun Alpha (MW)
Maximum Damage increased from 31 to 32
Maximum Damage Range decreased by 7%
Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1
SA87 (MW)
Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.1
Light Machine Gun Alpha (BOCW)
Maximum Damage decreased from 34 to 33
Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1
Warzone Sniper rifle buffs and nerfs
Swiss K31 (BOCW)
ADS animation updated
Now shares a base reticle with the ZRG 20mm
Warzone submachine gun buffs and nerfs
AK-74u (BOCW)
Maximum Damage decreased from 35 to 31
Minimum Damage increased from 25 to 26
Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.6
Upper Torso Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1
Bullet Velocity increased by 5%
Submachine Gun Alpha (MW)
Minimum Damage increased from 25 to 26
Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.47
Bullfrog (BOCW)
Maximum Damage decreased from 32 to 31
Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.5
Left Upper Arm Multiplier increased from .9 to 1
Right Upper Arm Multiplier increased from .9 to 1
Left Upper Leg Multiplier increased from .9 to 1
Right Upper Leg Multiplier increased from .9 to 1
KSP-45 (BOCW)
Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.57
LC10 (BOCW)
Maximum Damage decreased from 30 to 27
Minimum Damage decreased from 25 to 24
Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.55
Mac-10 (BOCW)
Maximum Damage decreased from 24 to 23
Minimum Damage decreased from 20 to 19
Milano 821 (BOCW)
Recoil increased slightly
Maximum Damage range decreased by 12%
Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.38
Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.1
Lower Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1
Submachine Gun Alpha (BOCW)
Maximum Damage decreased from 33 to 31
Minimum Damage decreased from 25 to 24
Nail Gun (BOCW)
Maximum Damage decreased from 50 to 46
Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.45
Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.28 to 1
Submachine Gun Echo (MW)
Maximum Damage decreased from 35 to 34
Minimum Damage increased from 25 to 26
PPSh-41 (BOCW)
Maximum Damage decreased from 28 to 26
ISO (MW)
Minimum Damage increased from 20 to 21
Submachine Gun Delta (MW)
Minimum Damage increased from 25 to 26
Fennec (MW)
Maximum Damage decreased from 25 to 24
Minimum Damage decreased from 20 to 19
Warzone tactical rifles buffs and nerfs
Tactical Rifle Charlie (BOCW)
Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.8 to 1.7
CARV.2 (BOCW)
Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.7 to 1.6
M16 (BOCW)
Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.8 to 1.6
Best Warzone FARA 83 loadouts | CARV 2 Warzone loadouts | Best Warzone MG82 loadouts | Best Warzone C58 loadout | Warzone best PPSh 41 loadouts | Warzone best sniper | Warzone best MAC-10 loadouts | Warzone AUG loadouts | best Warzone ZRG 20mm loadouts | Best Warzone FR 5.56 loadouts | Warzone best FFAR loadouts | Warzone best SMGs | Best Warzone M16 loadouts | Warzone M4 builds | Warzone best shotgun | Warzone MP5 builds | Warzone best LC10 loadouts