WandaVision voice actor reportedly dropped for revealing major spoiler

Warning: this article contains spoilers for WandaVision episode 5, so turn back now if you haven’t seen the episode!

WandaVision voice actor Rodri Martín has reportedly been dropped from the series after revealing a major spoiler.

As reported by ComicBookMovie (H/T The Independent), Martín tweeted in January that he was again lending his voice to the Spanish dub of Evan Peters' Quicksilver, which he also performed in the X-Men movies. The now-deleted tweet included a picture of Peters in the role. ComicBookMovie also notes that Martín was linked to the series last year.

In the credits to WandaVision episode 5, the Spanish voice of Quicksilver is listed as Manuel Gimeno, suggesting Martín was replaced.

Quicksilver's reappearance in WandaVision episode 5 might actually have been leaked before the fifth episode hit Disney Plus, with footage apparently showing Peters in an as-yet-unseen moment hitting the internet.

Peters played Quicksilver in the Fox X-Men universe, but, interestingly enough, in WandaVision, Wanda calls him "Pietro", which is the MCU version of the character's name, and he speaks with a Sokovian accent. So which version of Quicksilver is this, exactly? It remains to be seen, along with a whole host of other WandaVision mysteries – like is Grim Reaper a major player in the series? Is Dottie Mephisto, or Clea, or someone else entirely? Is Vision alive or really just reanimated remains?

