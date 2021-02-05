The dark truth at the center of WandaVision

Warning: the following contains major spoilers for WandaVision episode 5, so turn back now if you haven’t seen the new episode!

We've known there’s something strange going on in Westview since WandaVision episode 1. The latest episode, though, has revealed something very macabre indeed lies at the heart of the series: Vision has been confirmed to be reanimated remains.

Speculation has abounded so far about exactly how the android, who died in Avengers: Infinity War, could be alive and well in Wanda's suburban idyll. Episode 5 finally revealed the terrible truth, and gave us more of an insight into Wanda's state of mind. We know for sure that Wanda is aware she's not in the real world, and we can guess that what's happening inside Westview must be at least partly her doing. Scroll on to find out what we know about Vision's return so far, and what that might mean for the future of the series.

What happened to Vision?

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

While the heroes tried to find a way to stop Thanos gaining all the Infinity Stones in Infinity War, it became clear that someone was going to have to destroy the Mind Stone, embedded in Vision's head. While Shuri worked hard to get it free without killing Vision, eventually the team ran out of options, and so Wanda had to kill her own boyfriend to stop Thanos getting his Gauntlet-ed hand on the final Stone. But then Thanos, via the Time Stone, brought Vision back from the dead, and ripped the Mind Stone right out of his head.

In Avengers: Endgame, everyone snapped away by Thanos was brought back by the Hulk. This excluded Black Widow and Vision, though, since neither of them had been killed in the Blip. Unfortunately, those two were going to have to stay dead. Or at least, that's what we thought, until we saw Vision living in marital bliss in Westview.

What happened to Vision’s body?

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

We found out in WandaVision episode 5 that Wanda had stormed SWORD headquarters, where Vision's remains were kept, breaking the Sokovia Accords introduced in Captain America: Civil War. She took the remains for herself – and how exactly she brought Vision back to life remains a mystery, but it clearly worked.

Whether it's Wanda's own powers animating Vision's remains, or something or someone else entirely, like Mephisto, is currently unknown. Whatever's going on, we can clearly see the depths of Wanda's grief – while she might have encouraged her twins to accept the fact that their new dog had sadly died, she herself couldn't handle the horror of losing someone else she loved. A similar thing seems to be happening with Pietro, her twin brother, who has apparently come back from the dead (or jumped across from the Fox-universe).

What does this mean for WandaVision?

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Things are far more disturbing than they seem in Westview, with Vision using his powers on his colleague and finding him, once free of mind control, panicking and scared. The fact that Vision really is dead just makes things all the more unnerving. Wanda hasn't taken the intrusion of SWORD into her life very well so far, and this episode she left Westview to threaten them when they tried to fire on her. If something happens to take Vision away from her again, we can't imagine it'll go well.

While the questions just keep stacking up, the good news is WandaVision drops a new episode every Friday, so answers are hopefully within reach. Check out our WandaVision release schedule to find out when you can catch the next episode, down to the minute.