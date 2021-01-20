WandaVision theory: Marvel fans believe Dottie is one of these comic-book characters

Two new MCU theories suggest that Dottie is more than just WandaVision's "queen cul-de-sac" – she could also be one of two significant Marvel characters.

One theory posted to Reddit (and picked up by Esquire) speculates that Dottie could be Mephisto, a demonic Marvel villain with the power to shapeshift and who might also be behind Vision’s miraculous return – if Wanda struck a deal with the devil. The key evidence is in Agnes’ comments about her to Wanda:

"Her roses bloom under penalty of death."

"Dottie is the key to everything in this town."

"You get in with Dottie and it'll be smooth sailing from here on out."

And something Dottie herself says: “The devil’s in the details.”

While this may seem like some flimsy evidence at first, WandaVision has proven its impeccable attention to detail, with the show's commitment to emulating vintage sitcoms and the writers having already hidden some key details in plain sight – including the Strücker watch and a possible Grim Reaper tease.

In the comics, Mephisto was instrumental to Scarlet Witch having her twins – who look like they’re on their way in the show, with episode 2’s ending revealing Wanda is pregnant. Mephisto then removed the twins from existence and a character named Agatha Harkness erased the twins from a heartbroken Wanda’s memory. It's intriguing that Agatha and Agnes are quite similar, and Kathryn Hahn’s character does wear a witch’s hat in the trailer… Plus, Dottie says "for the children," which is then repeated rather creepily by those at the meeting, which could be a vague reference to Mephisto's involvement with the twins.

But there is another theory suggesting Dottie is actually Clea, which links to Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, a film Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda will appear in. In the comics, Clea is the Sorceress Supreme of the Dark Dimension, which is where Doctor Strange had his showdowns with Dormammu over and over (and over) again in the first Doctor Strange movie.

The post about the theory claims to be a leak and doesn't go into much detail about why Dottie is Clea. It also offers some pretty wild ideas, so it’s probably best to take this one with a massive grain of salt. Still, a Clea appearance could make sense as a bridge between Doctor Strange 2 and WandaVision – which Olson said is a “natural progression” into the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel.

WandaVision is releasing a new episode on Disney Plus every Friday, and you can check out our Wandavision release schedule to make sure you catch the cosmic weirdness as soon as it drops.