The secret message behind WandaVision’s commercials explained

WandaVision, Marvel’s reality-twisting, sitcom-inspired Disney Plus series, could be hiding a secret message in its commercials.

The in-universe advert breaks all have a vintage feel, and so far have shown a toaster, a watch, and some bath powder. That might all seem innocent enough, but the commercials are all very important – they each link to Wanda. In fact, the commercials are telling her story, starting with her introduction in the MCU, with each one linking to a significant and traumatic moment from her past. That might sound strange, but we explain all…

Stark Industries

The commercial seen in WandaVision episode 1 is for the Toast Mate 2000, with the slogan: “Forget the past, this is your future!”

It's made by Stark Industries, which will be a very familiar name to MCU-watchers. The company was founded by Howard Stark and eventually taken over by his son Tony, AKA Iron Man. Way back in 2008’s Iron Man, we discovered the company manufactures weapons. The arms were being secretly sent to terrorists, and at one point, Tony found himself lying next to a bomb bearing the Stark Industries logo.

Wanda and her twin brother Pietro went through something very similar. Ultron’s destructive visit to Sokovia wasn’t the first time the twins saw their home country so torn up: Pietro, in Avengers: Age of Ultron, recalls lying with Wanda three feet from an unexploded bomb when they were 10 years old, after another bomb had already killed their parents. He says one word was painted on the side of the shell, which Wanda supplies: “Stark.”

She describes waiting days to be rescued from the rubble, terrified that the bomb would eventually go off: “We wait for two days for Tony Stark to kill us.”

Stark Industries is definitely a source of trauma for Wanda and is the catalyst for her story – her “future” in the MCU – so it's part of the first commercial we see.

Strücker

The commercial break in WandaVision episode 2 features a watch with the brand name Strücker, and the HYDRA logo on the watch face. The ad is certainly very ominous, with a voice-over telling (warning?) us, “Strücker. He’ll make time for you,” while a disconcerting ticking sound speeds up.

Sometime after the death of their parents, Wanda and Pietro ended up volunteering for HYDRA experiments. In the mid-credits scene to Captain America: The Winter Soldier, we see the twins for the first time, trying out their new powers in their cells. The man apparently in charge of the experiments is Baron von Strucker, a high-ranking member of HYDRA.

This is the next step in Wanda’s story, so meeting Strucker and being introduced to HYDRA is the subject of WandaVision’s second commercial break. We don’t know a lot about the experiments that gave the twins their powers, but in the mid-credits scene, Wanda has a somewhat vacant expression on her face as she telekinetically lifts building blocks into the air and gently spins them around – then abruptly moves her hands as if she’s breaking something (complete with a loud cracking sound), so they seem fairly awful.

Hydra Soak

The third commercial break we’ve seen in WandaVision features a stressed out mother escaping into a lush looking bubble bath. The secret to all this relaxation is the luxury bath powder Hydra Soak, with the tagline: “Find the goddess within.”

Intriguingly, the commercial voiceover asks: “Do you need a break?” The exhausted woman replies, “You read my mind,” to which the voiceover tells her: “Come with me. Escape to a world all your own, where your problems float away. When you wanna get away, but you don’t wanna go anywhere, Hydra Soak.”

Mind reading, escaping to a world of your own, getting away without going anywhere… doesn’t that all sound a lot like what Wanda’s powers can do? In fact, she could have constructed Westview as her own paradise to escape the reality of her very upsetting life – though if this commercial is in reference to that, it’s skipped a big chunk of her life. It could just be alluding to her gaining her powers, which is the next step after Strucker's experiments.

Plus, “the goddess within” could be a reference to HYDRA choosing Sokovia for its experiments because of genetic oddities among its inhabitants, implying Wanda's powers were “within” already and merely unlocked by the villainous group.

If the commercials continue to tell Wanda’s story, alluding to the most traumatic events of her life all the while, we can expect something Ultron-related to pop up next week (possibly Pietro’s death), and eventually Thanos will probably be getting referenced in some shape or form.

The questions just keep piling up, and the good news is we get a new WandaVision instalment every week, so answers are surely on the horizon. Check out our WandaVision release schedule to make sure you don’t miss the next episode dropping.