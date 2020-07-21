The Walking Dead season 10 finale release date: when will episode 16 air?

The Walking Dead season 10 finale release date is hopefully just around the corner. At the very least, we should be finding out the AMC series' episode 16 air date very, very soon.

Below, we’ll direct you to not only when we can expect an announcement to be made (spoiler: all eyes on Comic-Con 2020), but also every major line from official press releases, and even the showrunner that points us in the direction of a possible Walking Dead season 10 finale release date.

(Image credit: AMC)

First, what we officially know. “The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year,” is the line from production company Skybound. That comes after the final episode of season 10 was pulled in late March with concerns over the ability to effectively complete post-production being given as the reason for the delay.

For now, The Walking Dead season 10 finale is going to air later in 2020. That’s all we know for sure – but a more definitive answer is almost certainly just days away.

The Walking Dead panel at this year’s newly-minted Comic-Con @ Home will be “spotlighting A Certain Doom, which will air as a standalone episode later this year,” as per the SDCC website. That takes place on Friday, 24 July at 1 pm PT / 9 pm BST. Expect a release date announcement then and some more footage and teasers to boot.

Showrunner Angela Kang also hinted the release date isn’t far away, especially as it’s a case of post-production, not filming, that needs to be completed. Kang told Deadline: “We’re almost at that finish line. They’re trying to finish what they can, and then once things are up and running, we’ll finish it out and air it.”

Robert Kirkman, creator of the franchise, though said on Cartoonist Kayfabe (via ComicBook.com) that a date has actually been decided on, but he's not saying more than that: "The old Walking Dead show will be coming back. We'll be airing — I know dates. I don't think they’re public," Kirkman said.

Our theory? Expect it to air on one Sunday in September or October. Traditionally, new Walking Dead seasons air in October, but with productions across the world shutdown, this could instead be used as a prime slot reserved for the season 10 finale/standalone episode to air.

The Walking Dead season 10 finale trailer

The first trailer for The Walking Dead season 10 finale doesn’t let up for one second. Gabriel scurries around the building, trying to get everyone prepared for the oncoming Whisperer onslaught. When a child (rightly) points out they’re outnumbered, he says all five groups are stronger when they work together. Alexandria, Hilltop, the Kingdom, Oceanside, and the others.

No, that’s not a Lost spin-off in the works. The camera cuts to several people who will presumably be helping the cause in the finale. That includes new character Princess, Virgil, and even a returning Maggie – who’s all caught up on the events of season 10 via a handwritten note, which is helpful.

What to expect from The Walking Dead season 10 finale

(Image credit: AMC)

Producer Greg Nicotero has given us the biggest hint yet that The Walking Dead season 10 finale will be explosive. He told Fandom, “There are lot of characters’ storylines where you get little bits of information here… and you want to end that chapter and start the next chapter in the finale.”

“It tees us up so well for season 11,” Nicotero continued. “That it’s a little agonising for me to not to be able to talk about. The last two minutes of the finale – people’s jaws are gonna drop.”

Showrunner Angela Kang has offered a tasty morsel for us to nibble on before the season 10 finale – including a heavy hint that we’ll find out what Maggie has been up to in her time away from the main group.

“We'll see some more of the new characters as they're featured this season, and we will see more of the epic conflict we've been witnessing all season with the survivors and the Whisperers. And we'll see that Maggie is…. We'll know what's happened with her and what that means for our group,” Kang told EW, while we’re also getting more from Daryl and Negan according to Kang’s interview in Deadline.