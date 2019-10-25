Vote now for your Ultimate Game of the Year in the Golden Joystick Awards 2019

The Ultimate Game of the Year shortlist has been announced for this year’s Golden Joystick Awards, celebrating the best of the best from the games of 2019.

Blockbusters and indie darlings are all going head-to-head for the title of Ultimate Game of the Year, and your vote will help decide who comes out on top. Will you pick battle royale sensation Apex Legends or go for role-playing gem Disco Elysium?

Vote for your Ultimate Game of the Year in The Golden Joystick Awards

The full 12 game shortlist is:

Content director for GamesRadar+ Daniel Dawkins has explained why every vote counts in this year’s awards: “As this console generation reaches maturity, we’ve never seen such a diverse field of Ultimate Game of the Year nominees: free-to-play shooters, the rebirth of FMV storytelling, hardcore RPGs and a meme-generating goose. Based on Golden Joystick Awards voting so far, indie games are more than capable of competing with AAA blockbusters, and this UGOTY shortlist is too close to call.”

You won’t have to wait too long to find out who will win, as the Golden Joystick Awards will take place on Friday, November 15 and you can watch them live on Twitch from 3:30pm GMT.