Vincent D’Onofrio wants to play Kingpin again but "needs to be asked" by Marvel

Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio has confirmed in a new interview he wants to reprise the role of the Daredevil villain in the MCU.

Speaking to Screen Rant, D’Onofrio said, "I so badly want to play that character again. I love that character."

But it’s not a one-way street. The Kingpin actor – according to him, anyway – hasn’t been asked to return by anyone at Marvel Studios.

"I just have to wait for Marvel to ask me. I think it's very clear that I would, and the fans know that I would jump at the chance to play again. I just need to be asked," D’Onofrio said.

D’Onofrio had previously whipped up speculation that he was due to appear in Hawkeye after liking a series of tweets from fans suggesting that he would be making his return in the November Disney Plus release.

That’s not all on the Netflix front. Other actors from that stable of superhero characters have been vocal recently.

Charlie Cox said we should "wait and see" on whether he’s in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Jessica Jones actor Krysten Ritter, like D’Onofrio, is also very much open to playing the hardened private detective again.

Outside of JK Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson, we can’t think of anyone better suited to their comic book character better than Vincent D’Onofrio and Kingpin. Let’s hope the King returns to his throne someday soon.

