Very good Ghost of Tsushima update makes foxes tap their feet in excitement for pets

Ghost of Tsushima has quietly launched its cutest update yet, as foxes have now been updated to get even more excited for your pets.

It's been over a year since Ghost of Tsushima players passed the most wholesome of milestones by petting more than 10 million in-game foxes. Now, we have 10 million more reasons to pet the little rascals, as every time you do they'll do a little happy dance and tap their feet as you approach them.  

As spotted by the Twitter account Can You Pet The Dog?, a new Ghost of Tsushima update makes foxes cuter across the board. Not only will they start tapping their feet when you come up to pet them, but they've also warmed up enough to players that fox belly rubs are now a thing, which can only be seen as the very best news.

These comparatively subtle but no-less wonderful updates are part of the massive Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island expansion, which arrived with the recent director's cut. The new version includes a beautiful new environment to explore, new story quests, and PS5-exclusive improvements including full Japanese lip sync, 4K resolution, better loading times, and support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio. But let's be real, what better reason to step back into the shoes of Jin Sakai than to pet even cuter foxes?

